That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 has been officially delayed from its originally announced October broadcast date.
The anime’s official website announced the series would be delayed until January 2021.
On Twitter they also announced that the side series The Slime Diaries would also be delayed.
The stated reason for the delay is the “spread of new coronavirus infection.”
【放送延期のご案内】
「転生したらスライムだった件 第2期」及び「転スラ日記」について、新型コロナウイルス感染症拡大の影響を受け放送開始を10月より2021年1月に延期させて頂くこととなりました。
放送を楽しみにしてくださっている皆様に深くお詫び申し上げます。https://t.co/WPSemYlFDW
— 【公式】TVアニメ『転生したらスライムだった件』 (@ten_sura_anime) May 28, 2020
In a subsequent tweet they would detail that the first cour of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 would broadcast in January 2021 with the second cour airing in July 2021.
They also detailed that The Slime Diaries would air in April 2021.
【放送延期について】
変更後の放送予定スケジュールは下記の通りとなります。
「転生したらスライムだった件 第2期」第1部
2021年1月より
「転生したらスライムだった件 転スラ日記」
2021年4月より
「転生したらスライムだった件 第2期」第2部
2021年7月より
— 【公式】TVアニメ『転生したらスライムだった件』 (@ten_sura_anime) May 28, 2020
They would then thank their fans for all their warms words.
Using Google Translate, they wrote, “Thank you for all of your warm words, despite the fact that we have betrayed your expectations. We will do our best to listen to everyone’s words, including encouraging encouragement, while giving due consideration to safety and delivering good works.”
The tweet concluded, “I would like to ask for your continued support.”
ご期待を裏切る形になってしまったにも関わらず、温かいお言葉の数々誠にありがとうございます。
叱咤激励も含め皆様のお言葉を胸に、安全に十分配慮しながら、よい良い作品をお届けできるよう制作を行なって参ります。
引き続き「転スラ」の応援のほど何卒よろしくお願いいたします。
— 【公式】TVアニメ『転生したらスライムだった件』 (@ten_sura_anime) May 28, 2020