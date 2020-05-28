That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Delayed

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 has been officially delayed from its originally announced October broadcast date.

The anime’s official website announced the series would be delayed until January 2021.

On Twitter they also announced that the side series The Slime Diaries would also be delayed.

The stated reason for the delay is the “spread of new coronavirus infection.”

In a subsequent tweet they would detail that the first cour of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 would broadcast in January 2021 with the second cour airing in July 2021.

They also detailed that The Slime Diaries would air in April 2021.

They would then thank their fans for all their warms words.

Using Google Translate, they wrote, “Thank you for all of your warm words, despite the fact that we have betrayed your expectations. We will do our best to listen to everyone’s words, including encouraging encouragement, while giving due consideration to safety and delivering good works.”

The tweet concluded, “I would like to ask for your continued support.”

