HBO’s Watchmen and Amazon’s The Expanse Actress Frances Fisher: “They Want A Race War. We’ll Give Them A Race War”

HBO’s Watchmen and Amazon’s The Expanse Actress Frances Fisher: “They Want A Race War. We’ll Give Them A Race War”

HBO’s Watchmen actress and Amazon’s The Expanse actress Frances Fisher called for a race war in a now-deleted tweet that also included a quote from convicted murderer Assata Shakur.

Fisher, who also starred in Titanic and the Lincoln Lawyer, appeared to post the tweet in response to the death of George Floyd.

She wrote on Twitter, “They want a race war. We give them a race war. I’m with Black Lives Matter. We will win.”

Fisher then quoted Shakur, a member of the Black Liberation Army who was convicted of first-degree murder of State Trooper Werner Foerster following a shootout in New Jersey in 1973.

She wrote, “It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.”

The quote appears in Assata: An Auotbiography that was first published in 1987. It’s unclear why Fisher deleted the tweet.

In a tweet earlier this month, Fisher accused President Donald Trump of attempting to instigate a race war and a class war.

In response to a tweet from Moms Demand founder Shannon Watts, Fisher wrote, “Call off your cretans Donald Trump, President of the United States, GOP, and MAGA.”

She added, “We know you’re instigating a class war and a race war. You will be caught in the crossfire.”

@senatemajldr

Call off your cretans @realDonaldTrump @POTUS@GOP and #maga

We know you’re instigating a class war and a race war. You will be caught in the crossfire. — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) May 12, 2020

Fisher also claims that President Donald Trump’s administration is encouraging white supremacy in response to a tweet from former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson who called for a “congressional investigation of white supremacy that’s clearly present within law enforcement in America today.”

He should be more than fired; he should be tried for murder. And we need a Congressional investigation of white supremacy that’s clearly present within law enforcement in America today. This. must. stop. https://t.co/khb5Jc9Tn3 — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) May 26, 2020

Fisher wrote, “It’s white supremacy acting out – encouraged by the Trump administration.”

It’s white supremacy acting out – encouraged by the trump administration. — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) May 26, 2020

Fisher is no stranger to going after President Trump and his administration.

Back in August she accused President Trump of lifting “the lid on the Pandora’s Box of simmering racism that has plagued our country since white Europeans colonized the Indigeous Peoples of Turtle Island.”

She added, “You have encouraged violence in your rallies & speeches.”

Your presidency lifted the lid on the Pandora’s Box of simmering racism that has plagued our country since white Europeans colonized the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island. You have encouraged violence in your rallies & speeches. Cowardice? Reasons? Excuses? It’s all on you. — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) August 4, 2019

In May 2019, she described Dr. Ben Carson as an “Oreo.” She stated, “That’s exactly who YOU are Ben Carson – an Oreo: Black on the outside and white racist republican on the inside.”

That’s exactly who YOU are #BenCarson – an #Oreo: Black on the outside and white racist republican on the inside. — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) May 23, 2019

What do you make of Fisher’s comments?

(Visited 1,051 times, 1,051 visits today)