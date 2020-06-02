Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Responds To The New York Times Headlines About President Trump Vowing To End Chaos

Hot takes from Hollywood on politics don’t seem to be ending any time soon and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is the latest to add his thoughts.

Johnson’s comments come in response to a headline from The New York Times that reads, “As Chaos Spreads, Trump Vows to ‘End It Now’ posted by The New York Times’ Print Editor Tom Jolly on Twitter.

Jolly wrote, “Tomorrow’s The New York Times tonight (first edition): As Chaos Spreads, Trump Vows to ‘End It Now.'”

The tweet includes a photo of the front page of the paper that also includes other headlines, “President Issues Threat to Send Military In,” “Protests in 140 Cities Bring 5 Deaths and Thousands of Arrests,” Chasm of Race in Minneapolis, Liberal Bastion,” “Before Sunset, Order and Joy Amid the Fury,” “Virus Rages in Some Spots and Wanes in Others,” and “A City’s Plan to Put ‘Mass’ Back in Mass Transit.”

The main headline refers to remarks given by President Donald Trump in response to a weekend of looting and rioting in multiple cities across the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

President Trump began his remarks stating, “My fellow Americans, my first and highest duty as president is to defend our great country and the American people. I swore an oath to uphold the laws of our nation and that is exactly what I will do.”

He continued, “All Americans were rightly sickened and revolted by the brutal death of George Floyd. My administration is fully committed that for George and his family justice will be served. He will not have died in vain.”

“But we cannot allow the righteous cries and peaceful protestors to be drowned out by an angry mob. The biggest victims of the rioting are peace loving citizens in our poorest communities. And as their president I will fight to keep them safe. I will fight to protect you. I am your president of law and order, and an ally of all peaceful protestors,” Trump stated.

He went on, “But in recent days our nation has been gripped by professional anarchists, violent mobs, arsonists, looters, criminals, rioters, Antifa, and others. A number of state and local governments have failed to take necessary action to safeguard their residents.”

President Trump then detailed a number of examples of the crimes committed during the riots. In response he declared these acts as domestic terror. President Trump stated, “The destruction of innocent life and the spilling of innocent blood is an offense to humanity and a crime against God. America needs creation not destruction. Cooperation not contempt. Security not anarchy. Healing not hatred. Justice not chaos. This is our mission and we will succeed 100%. We will succeed. Our country always wins.”

President Trump then declared he would take action to stop the violence, “I am mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson, and to protect the rights of law abiding Americans including your Second Amendment rights.”

He continued, “Today, I have recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets. Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled.”

“If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents then I will deploy the United States military and solve the problem for them,” President Trump added.

In response to The New York Times’ coverage of President Trump’s comments, Rian Johnson wrote, “What a f***ing hideous disgrace.”

What a fucking hideous disgrace. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 2, 2020

It’s unclear if Johnson is referring to President Donald Trump or The New York Times’ coverage of President Trump’s comments.

What do you make of Johnson’s comments?

