Az from YouTube channel HeelvsBabyface reviews the latest episode of DC Universe’s Stargirl, Episode 3 “Icicle.”

He begins his review saying, “Now, the first two episodes were both fine. First episode was decent. You can see where there was a few little wibble wobbles here and there, but for the most part was decent.”

“The second part was fine apart from the fact that they completely fast-tracked the hero which is exactly what you don’t want to do because it makes the unrelatable too quick. Because if they are great at everything immediately how are they ever going to show flaws. How are we ever going to relate to that character, to that person, their every day struggles in life,” Az continues.

He goes on to reiterate what he stated in his Episode 2 review, “So I said at the end of the last video, what they really need to do is she needs to have a crushing defeat really quickly and be humbled. And they kind of did it in this episode.”

Az then adds, “So my overall feelings about episode 3, this was actually a very good episode for the most part. There was a certain segment, a couple of segments which I’m just like still completely baffled about, which I’ll get to. But for the most part this was actually a very good episode indeed.”

Watch his full review below:

Stargirl Season 1 continues with Episode 4 “Wildcat.”

New episodes debut on The CW on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET and are available to stream every Wednesday on The CW. New episodes can also be streamed on Mondays on DC Universe. There will be 13 episodes in total.

Here’s the official description from The CW:

“DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines DC’s Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.”

The show stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl. She’s joined by Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez aka Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel aka Doctor Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Luke Wilson as S.T.R.I.P.E., and Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore.

What did you think of Stargirl Season 1 Episode 3 “Icicle?”

(Visited 151 times, 151 visits today)