Lilly Wachowski Claims The Matrix Was Born Out Of “Rage At Capitalism”

Lilly Wachowski, who wrote and directed The Matrix with Lana Wachowski, recently detailed the film was born out of “rage at capitalism and corporatized structure and forms of oppression.”

Wachowski, who recently made headlines after going after Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump who stated they had taken the red pill.

Wachowski responded to both Musk and Trump saying, “F*** both of you.”

Fuck both of you — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) May 17, 2020

Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter she discussed filmmaking and how it used to be different when she first made The Matrix in 1999.

Wachowski explained, “I got in when film was at its peak, before boards and marketers found a way to wrangle movies.”

She elaborated, “Eventually, all those people and institutions ended up in the room with you and specifically behind the typewriter and behind the lens and behind the Avid. It created a bit of tension for me personally. I got to this breaking point and I had to walk away.”

Wachowski, who is a transgender person, goes on to detail that since she is transgender her films can now be viewed through a lens of transness.

She explains, “Now that I’m out and a living example of someone who can grow old being a trans woman, [trans people] can see those films through the lens of my transness and their transness.”

“They’re able to go, ‘Oh my God, these films were such an important part of my coming out and my own journey.’ I’m extraordinarily grateful that I could offer that to people,” she adds.

She then discusses the Matrix and states that it was “born out of a lot of anger and a lot of rage, and it’s rage at capitalism and corporatized structure and forms of oppression.”

Wachowski then details that the “bubbling, seething rage within me was about my own oppression, that I [was forcing] myself to remain in the closet.”

Lilly Wachowski’s statements about The Matrix and how it was born out of a “rage at capitalism” contradicts how the Wachowski’s had previously discussed The Matrix and providing commentary on how they would interpret it.

In an interview with Ken Wilber, Lana Wachowski states, “You make a work of art and you want it to be provocative. You want people to dialogue about it. You don’t want them to rely on somebody to tell them what it is. The whole nature of the movie is exactly that.”

Wachowski adds, “It seems hypocritical for us to go out and tell everybody what it is supposed to be about or what you are supposed to think about.”

“And even if I was to do it, or Andy was to do it in the gentlest of terms and try to contextualize it as what it means to us, it’s because by the very nature of us being the creators of it, it becomes the law. It becomes the interpretation. And anyone else’s interpretation is just some crazy individual that really doesn’t get it,” Wachowski adds.

“I don’t want to devalue anyone’s opinion of it. I think that is one of the reasons why art is a worthwhile experience,” Wachowski concluded.

She is currently writing and producing Showtime’s Work in Progress. Wachowski notes that she’s using the series to get “more queer and trans folks on the screen to show what we’re capable of and what amazing artists we are.”

“That’s a hard thing to give up,” she concludes.

What do you make of Wachowski’s comments about The Matrix?

