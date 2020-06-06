Batman: White Knight creator Sean Gordon Murphy recently took to Twitter to clarify his previous comments calling for an end to looting.

Murphy was dragged on Twitter by a number of his comic book peers for writing on Twitter, “I want equality. I want more good cops. And I want bad cops to be held accountable when they break the law.”

Related: Batman: White Knight Creator Sean Gordon Murphy Dragged On Twitter For Calling For End To Looting

He also wrote, “I want people to be allowed to protest peacefully. And I want the looting to end. The solution to these problems isn’t MORE CRIME.”

I want equality. I want more good cops. And I want bad cops to be held accountable when they break the law. I want people to be allowed to protest peacefully. And I want the looting to end. The solution to these problems isn’t MORE CRIME. — Sean Gordon Murphy (@Sean_G_Murphy) June 2, 2020

Murphy, who is currently running an IndieGoGo campaign for The Plot Holes, has now clarified that comment in a lengthy Twitter thread.

He began, “It’s obvious I need to clarify my tweet from the other day. Sorry for the pain, fighting, and division it’s caused for that past few days. My job as a writer is to communicate *clearly*, and I didn’t do my job…”

It’s obvious I need to clarify my tweet from the other day. Sorry for the pain, fighting, and division it’s caused for that past few days. My job as a writer is to communicate *clearly*, and I didn’t do my job… 1) — Sean Gordon Murphy (@Sean_G_Murphy) June 5, 2020

He continued, “In my heart I really intended to say something meaningful and unifying, but it’s clear that some people aren’t reading my tweet that way.”

In my heart I really intended to say something meaningful and unifying, but it’s clear that some people aren’t reading my tweet that way. 2) — Sean Gordon Murphy (@Sean_G_Murphy) June 5, 2020

Related: Batman: White Knight Creator Sean Gordon Murphy Accused of Supporting Comicsgate Because of Plot Holes IndieGoGo Campaign

“The mission of Black lives matter is very important to me. It’s so important that it needs to be protected. And when I heard of friends’ comic shops being broken into and saw many BLM supporters on TV imploring for the looting to stop–looters who are working against the goal of the protesters–I wanted to boost that message,” he explained.

He added, “But I didn’t mean to overshadow the true horror here: what’s happening to people like George Floyd.”

The mission of Black lives matter is very important to me. It’s so important that it needs to be protected. And when I heard of friends’ comic shops being broken into… 3) — Sean Gordon Murphy (@Sean_G_Murphy) June 5, 2020

…and saw many BLM supporters on TV imploring for the looting to stop–looters who are working against the goal of the protesters–I wanted to boost that message. But I didn’t mean to overshadow the true horror here: what’s happening to people like George Floyd. 4) — Sean Gordon Murphy (@Sean_G_Murphy) June 5, 2020

He then added, “That video is horrifying. People should be pissed. People should be protesting. Those cops should be jailed. We have major work to be done if we want equality.”

That video is horrifying. People should be pissed. People should be protesting. Those cops should be jailed. We have major work to be done if we want equality. 5) — Sean Gordon Murphy (@Sean_G_Murphy) June 5, 2020

Related: Stephanie Cooke Demands Batman Writer And Artist Sean Gordon Murphy End His Working Relationship With Blake Northcott

Murphy continued, “I’m sure people will accuse me of walking back my statements because of pressure from my friends. That’s not the case: I’ve read every comment and listened to what was being said. Reevaluating a statement or decision is not a sign of weakness, but a chance to improve.”

I’m sure people will accuse me of walking back my statements because of pressure from my friends. That’s not the case: I’ve read every comment and listened to what was being said. Reevaluating a statement or decision is not a sign of weakness, but a chance to improve. 6) — Sean Gordon Murphy (@Sean_G_Murphy) June 5, 2020

Murphy then apologized for taking so long to clarify his statements. He wrote, “And sorry for the delay in responding–with my workload these days, I don’t spend much time on Twitter. If I’d known what was happening I would have done this sooner.”

Murphy concluded his thread by sharing a link to his eBay auction to an original art piece from Batman: White Knight #2. All proceeds from the auction are going to Black Lives Matter charities.

Related: Sean Gordon Murphy Pulls Cover For Doug TenNapel’s Bigfoot Bill 2: Finger Of Poseidon: “The Creator Has Posted Opinions That Are Anti LGBTQ”

Murphy wrote, “Again, here’s the link to my Ebay charity– we’re almost at $1,200!”

Again, here’s the link to my Ebay charity– we’re almost at $1,200!https://t.co/dKkfaoMpHY — Sean Gordon Murphy (@Sean_G_Murphy) June 5, 2020

Murphy’s comments are sure to cause controversy given his support for the Black Lives Matter organization. Arizona legislator Walter Blackman described Black Lives Matter as an “ideology that goes against the very concepts and precepts of our principles in the United States.”

He elaborated, “They started out one way, and they were about helping the community and pulling themselves up.” He said, “Today, they have splinter organizations that have moved away from the original message that have been infiltrated by antifa … and the message is not the same as it was.”

The group has been organizing a number of peaceful protests across U.S. cities in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Many of the protests have devolved into violence and looting at night.

That violence was condemned by an elderly black woman after she spent her entire morning dealing with the damage from looters.

She states, “The problem that bothers me? You said black lives matter. I worked here part-time, plus I’m a part owner of this store. You said black lives matter. Why don’t you choke me. I’m black. Look what you did to my store. Look. Look what you did to my store.”

She continued, “Look. Look at the things you’ve done. Look. We’ve been here all night cleaning up. All night cleaning. Tell me black lives matter. You lied. You wanted to loot the store. You needed money. Get a job like I did. Stop stealing. This is the neighborhood. We trying to build it up and you tearing it down.”

“You said Black Lives Mattered… why don’t you choke me? I’m black!” “Now tell me that Black Lives Matter… you lied, you looted the store, you needed money, GET A JOB like i do!” pic.twitter.com/sZf4wWQAsF — Marky Hutt (@MarkyHutt) June 5, 2020

Black Lives Matter has also made it clear they want to defund police organizations across the United States.

They wrote on Twitter, “We stand together with Movement 4 Black Lives. Overfunding the police leads to mass incarceration and a lack of resources for the things that matter: housing, education and healthcare.”

They added, “When we redirect funding, lives improve.”

We stand together with @Mvmnt4BlkLives. Overfunding the police leads to mass incarceration and a lack of resources for the things that matter: housing, education and healthcare. When we redirect funding, lives improve. #DefundPolice #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/uaYAzriSfQ — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) June 2, 2020

Movement 4 Black Lives made it clear they want to Defund The Police. They recently tweeted, “We know that defunding the police is the solution for now and for the future. This is not about a clash of personalities. This is about the facts.”

We know that defunding the police is the solution for now and for the future. This is not about a clash of personalities. This is about the facts. https://t.co/Etl0ip4tXM#DefundThepolice — Movement 4 Black Lives (@Mvmnt4BlkLives) June 6, 2020

Black Lives Matter also indicates that they want to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.”

They also indicate they want “to dismantle cisgender privilege and uplift Black trans folk, especially Black trans women who continue to be disproportionately impacted by trans-antagonistic violence.”

What do you make of Sean Gordon Murphy’s statement and his support for the Black Lives Matter organization?

(Visited 100 times, 100 visits today)