Artist Jeremy Worst recently showed off his sexy Star Wars pinup featuring Rey and BB-8.
Back in March, Worst teased the sexy pinup with a number of short video clips showing the work in progress as well as photos of the pinup in various stages of completion.
In one updated he detailed that people were reporting his YouTube videos while he was live.
Worst wrote, “They keep reporting my YouTube videos while I’m live and taking them down when I’m done. I guess I don’t need to go live on there and just upload the video and see if they delete it.”
He added, “YouTube is a hot mess for deleting my 6 hour stream smh.”
He continued showing the work in progress.
In another update Worst talked about when he paints. He wrote, “Early streams or late streams? I’m a random time painter like most artist.”
He continued, “Mostly at night. Earliest I can turn it on is like 8pm and when I say 8 i mean 11pm 😎 lmao”
Finally, at the end of March, Worst indicated he had finished up the painting and it would be available on his Etsy for purchase.
You can see the completed piece that Worst calls “Rey Likes BB” below.
Prints of the painting are available to purchase on Etsy in a variety of formats including a 11″ x 17″ poster, 16″ x 24″ poster, 24″ x 36″ poster, 4″ stickers, 30″ x 18″ canvas, 40″ x 24″ canvas, 45″ x 27″ canvas, and 50″ x 30″ canvas.
The original acrylic painting is also still available for purchase. Worst details that “a percentage of the sale of the original painting will go to a charity of the buyers choice.”
What do you make of Worst’s Rey Likes BB painting? Do you plan on purchasing a print of one?