Good Mythical Morning Writer Takes Credit For Trying To Cancel Jack Ryan Actor John Krasinski

Good Mythical Morning writer Ellie McElvain took credit for trying to cancel Jack Ryan and A Quiet Place actor John Krasinski.

McElvain took to Twitter where she took credit for trying to cancel the actor writing, “Ok so I guess friends and family “hate” my Twitter effort to cancel John Krasinski for being “a cop” – it “gives them concern” that I am considering all angles of whether or not John Krasinski is a copy.”

She continued, “They say I am “medically” “diagnosed”with PTSD and these tweets are one of many “paranoid” “delusions” and that if I take a “chill” “pill” literally, my community will come together in time to cancel John Krasinski if that is in fact, necessary, which we will find out together.”

She also added, “Know that if you don’t hear from me, while I am out of the public eye of my meager following, my heart is still focused on abolishing police, tearing down the whole system, and of course, as always, Canceling John Krasinski.”

She then wrote, “And of course, obviously, Black lives matter, thank you, goodbye, do write to me while I recuperate in my 2020 style capitalist tinged sanatorium (an Airbnb in Big Bear).

She then followed up that Twitter thread with a tweet that is currently pinned to her profile. She wrote, “I WILL BE BACK! A #thread on canceling John Krasinski and mental health so tw for all of that ???? Idk love y’all tho”

McElvain has made numerous tweets in the past few days referencing cancelling Krasinski and her hatred of him.

It’s unclear whether or not McElvain is still working of Good Mythical Morning. YouTube channel Clownfish TV points out that McElvain recently updated her Twitter bio removing the Good Mythical Morning credit.

They also point out that Good Mythical Morning hosts Rhett and Link recently posted to their Twitter that they are looking for new writers.

However, McElvain still has the Good Mythical Morning credit on her Instagram.

What do you make of McElvain’s call to cancel Krasinski?

