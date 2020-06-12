Bounding Into Comics reviews the fourth episode of Mobile Fighter G Gundam “Great Escape! A Captive Gundam Fighter.”

Here’s the official synopsis of the episode from Crunchyroll:

“In Neo Russia, Domon has gone after the country’s Gundam Fighter, but he is arrested by the local police and thrown into a large prison.”

The Mobile Fighter G Gundam series was directed by Yasuhiro Imagawa and was written by Yoshitake Suzuki. The show stars Yuri Amano as Rain Mikamura and Tomokazu Seki as Domon Kasshu.

Bounding Into Comics will be reviewing subsequent episodes of Mobile Fighter G Gundam every week. If you aren’t caught up, be sure to do so. We will be reviewing Episode 5 “Great Escape! A Captive Gundam Fighter” next week. You can stream Mobile Fighter G Gundam on Crunchyroll or purchase the series on DVD or the remastered Blu-ray.

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)