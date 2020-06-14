Anime and Video Game Fan Artist Sakimi-Chan Faces Accusations of Racism After Liking Tweets Critical of Black Lives Matter

Anime and Video Game Fan Artist Sakimi-Chan Faces Accusations of Racism After Liking Tweets Critical of Black Lives Matter

Sakimi-Chan, a popular video game and anime fan artist best known for her ‘pin-up’ style artwork, has found herself at the center of a massive wave of internet outrage after critics found that she had ‘liked’ tweets critical of the Black Lives Matter movement.

On June 12th, artist Tajaé Keith declared that “Sakimichan is getting the axe this season!” and accused the fan artist of racism and endorsing “anti-black/anti-BLM/[pro] cop propaganda,” sharing screenshots of four tweets critical of the Black Lives Matter movement found in the ‘likes’ of Sakimi-Chan’s official Twitter account.

Ok lets get her up outta here! Sakimichan is getting the axe this season! pic.twitter.com/yhbZ6utMhJ — Dinkley🔎Brigade (@TajmrK) June 13, 2020

Related: Popular Anime and Video Game Pin-Up Artist Sakimi-chan Accused of Being “Fatphobic”

He added, “We need to talk about why this anti Blackness is so prevalent in the Asian artist community. Ya’ll need to come give them the boot yourselves. There’s no way that this is the first time she’s liked stuff like this, what else has she done???”

He continued, “So many of ya’ll follow her. I’m sure a lot of people have mutuals with her, did no one really see this? What the f*** is going on.”

Keith then stated, “point blank period, I’m breaking mutuals and unfollowing anyone who still rocks with her after we get her anti-Black/anti-BLM/cop propaganda info out in the open.”

The liked Tweets included one featuring a video documenting a black man as he “exposes” Black Lives Matter and three from Candace Owens in which the conservative political commentator criticizes the recent riots, the indirect contribution of Black Lives Matter donations to a Democrat super PAC, and the character of the late George Floyd.

Related: Over 40 Hollywood Celebrities Who Donated To Social Justice Causes Including Black Lives Matter and Minnesota Freedom Fund

Critics of Sakimi-chan and opponents of her perceived political views quickly echoed Keith’s accusations, condemning the artist for her assumed racism and using the opportunity to, once again, attack her portfolio.

I’m not even surprised because this is the same person who constantly draws black and brown characters with Eurocentric features so — 🌘💫 Crow 💫🌒 (@twilight_crows) June 13, 2020

I knew she gave me bad vibes seeing how she depicts black people in her art — Bug Enthusiast 🦋✨Commissions Closed ✨ (@Idolomantises) June 13, 2020

*wakes up* “Sakimi is racist* Pretending to be shocked: oh no the ugly lewd pin up artist who draws nothing but skinny white ppl hates negroes who could have seen that coming omg noooo I’m so shocked omg — Shinji Kido’s Simp (@PastelPyon) June 13, 2020

Related: Digital Extremes Ends Warframe Partnership Program Eligibility for DogManDan Over Criticism Of Black Lives Matter Movement

Responding to the backlash, Sakimi-chan both ‘unliked’ the offending Tweets and issued an apology for “the offense I’ve cause with posts I’ve liked.”

She wrote, “I want to apologize for the offense I’ve caused with posts I’ve liked. I have removed them, again I’m very sorry if I have offended you with them. I will keep my tweet feed/like section art only from now on. Below is a more detailed version of my thoughts.”

The lengthier apology begins, “Hey guys, as you may know this account has gotten a lot of attention lately over some likes in the feed. The world has changed so quickly, and the power and hope of the BlackLivesMatter protests have sparked hope for many people who have been marginalized and oppressed for way too long.”

It continues, “Change is not without it’s frustration though, and as a someone with many friends who are also small business owners in cities across the world, as well as friends who are police or family with law enforcement, our hearts break for the people harmed by some of the looting and rioting that have occurred in some areas.”

“Please understand that I do not confuse people destroying things with the many people peacefully protesting for equality and change. I also don’t really follow American politics closely, and I’m not really interested in taking sides in any political discussion. I’m pro peaceful protest that have resulted in police reform and other positive changes and I’m against the violence from both the riots, looting as well as the police violence towards peaceful protestors,” she stated.

She added, “I also appreciate all the peaceful protestors that have banned together to stop looters and protect others from harm from those who seek to cause trouble. Those are my thoughts.”

She then concluded, “Other than that, I’m here for the art, and I will try and keep the account art-only to focus both on my feed as well as in my like area. I want to focus on the positives we all have in common. Not things that divide us. Thank you for reading.”

Related: Gerry Conway Reveals New Black Lives Matter Punisher Logos

I want to apologize for the offense I’ve caused with posts I’ve liked. I have removed them, again I’m very sorry if I have offended you with them. I will keep my tweet feed/like section art only from now on. Below is a more detailed version of my thoughts. pic.twitter.com/lHKIzvTJxh — [email protected] (@SakimiChanArt) June 13, 2020

Unsuprisingly, this apology was unsatisfactory for Sakimi-chan’s detractors and did little to deter the vitriol directed towards her, with critics continuing their attacks and admitting that she never had a hope of redemption.

the ability to say “i’m neutral in political discourse” is privilege. if you live every single day as a marginalized person, with little privilege to be had as a result of intersectionality, to don’t get to be neutral because those politics ARE your life. fuck sakimichan. — 🌱 love wakes the dragon. ✿ (@mxfotia) June 13, 2020

Sak*michi fans be like “its just an opinion, stop canceling her” as if brown/black ppl lives is a debate. I’ll cancel your ass too, keeping messing with us. Have you looking stupid. — Daily Life of an Aspiring Artist☂️💙🐱🐶🎓 (@ImaniAyanna456) June 13, 2020

Apologies don’t make her un-racist. — The Sauce Locator (@SourceLocator) June 13, 2020

Related: Batman: White Knight Creator Sean Gordon Murphy Clarifies Previous Comments Calling For End To Looting, Supports Black Lives Matter

We do, and we should. This isn’t about what they like in terms of arts or other fun stuff, it’s about them liking posts of people who encourages systematic racism in US. At the very least we as a fan should scold them, and them apologizing is a good start. — pip pip (@pipskittles) June 13, 2020

Bitch fuck you — izzy saeko (@izzysaek0) June 13, 2020

Candace Owens is known grifter who spreads misinformation on a FOX level the problem wasn’t that you liked those posts on an art account, it’s that you liked them and agreed with them in the first place. This apology won’t do what you think it will. I urge you to get educated — gamb @ extremely tired and busy (@DrewGamblord) June 13, 2020

(Visited 289 times, 289 visits today)