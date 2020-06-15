HBO Max Teams With DC Comics To Publish New Series Titled ‘To The Max’

HBO Max announced they will be publishing a new DC Comics series titled ‘To The Max’ that will introduce three new superheroes.

Those three new superheroes are named Hector, Brian, and Olivia. The first letter of their names forms HBO.

HBO Max details that Hector, Brian, and Olivia are just ordinary people who are attempting to achieve “their maximum potential.” In this process they are transformed into superheroes with the help of a dog named Max. Hector, Brian, Olivia gain access to a variety of superpowers including teleportation, shape shifting, and flight.

In a press release from HBO Max they detail the series will be “chock-full of Easter Eggs and fun nods to much of the 10 thousand hours of premium content currently available on the streaming platform such as Friends, HBO’s Game of Thrones, The Big Bang Theory, HBO’s Sex and the City, Scooby-Doo and more.”

In fact they explain that the “comics embody the theme that HBO Max has something for everyone and that everyone can be their own superhero and take themselves to the max!”

DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee stated, “DC and HBO Max both share in the belief that great storytelling is one of the most powerful ways to engage and connect with people.”

He added, “We are excited to share these new and original stories of Hector, Brian, Olivia and Max with the DC fans, and all fans of great entertainment content. These are superhero stories at their core, but they are also a pop culture scavenger hunt for the most media savvy!”

Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer Chairman Robert Greenblatt added, “We are thrilled to partner with the amazing team at DC to present this creative, personification of HBO Max as a team of powerful comic book superheroes.”

He continued, “These fun, original stories depict a diverse range of ordinary individuals who are symbolic of the depth and breadth of programming that is available on the platform, driving home the message that HBO Max has something for everyone.”

To The Max: Hector is written by Ivan Cohen with art by Scot Eaton and a cover by Jim Lee.

Here’s the official synopsis, “When a schoolteacher finds a mysterious device, it sends him flying into an incredible outer-space rescue mission.”

To the Max: Brian is written Ivan Cohen with art by Hendry Prasetya and cover art by Jorge Jimenez.

Here’s the official synopsis, “A scuba instructor is transformed into a superhero who must save innocent people from a deadly storm in Singapore.”

Finally, To The Max: Olivia is written by Ivan Cohen with art by Laura Braga and cover art by Amanda Conner.

Here’s the official synopsis, “A down-on-her-luck standup comic is all that stands between her audience and gun-toting criminals who plan to rob a Las Vegas casino.”

The series launches today and is available on DC Universe, DCComics.com, Apple iBookstore, Google Play Store, Kindle, Nook, Hoople, Overdrive, the DC Comics app, ComiXology app, and Madefire app.

