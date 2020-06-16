Yen Press Announces Restaurant to Another World Manga!

Yen Press announced they will be publishing a Restaurant to Another World manga by writer Junpei Inuzuka and artist Katsumi Enami, the illustrator of the the light novel Baccano.

They made the announcement via Twitter sharing an image of the first volume and writing, “Here in my hands is the classiest isekai and the most delicious isekai in one manga.”

pic.twitter.com/WJ4Tr74Gpu — Yen Press (@yenpress) June 16, 2020

The manga is based on the light novel of the same name that has inspired the anime that is currently available to stream on both Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Here’s the official description of the manga:

“By all appearances, Western Restaurant Nekoya is a normal restaurant serving normal people-but unbeknownst to the regulars, it also attracts an alternative clientele. Every Saturday, all manner of fantastical beings come to dine, and what is familiar fare to humans can be downright exotic for visitors from beyond. To these customers, Nekoya is known by a different name: Restaurant to Another World. READERS BEWARE: Reading this manga may lead to uncontrollable drooling and a grumbling belly!”

The manga hits stores on June 23, 2020. It is currently available for pre-order for $13.00.

The second volume is expected to go on sale on September 22, 2020. It will also cost $13.00.

