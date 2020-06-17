Star Trek and CBS All Access officially launched a Black Lives Matter fundraiser on Twitter.

The official CBS All Access account tweeted, “Starfleet is a promise. Nobody gets left behind.”

They added, “For every person who tweets #StarTrekUnitedGives today, $1 will be donated to support the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Starfleet is a promise. Nobody gets left behind.

For every person who tweets #StarTrekUnitedGives today, $1 will be donated to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Learn more about #StarTrekUnited donations and free Star Trek marathons here: https://t.co/Z3Y1KT4edN pic.twitter.com/5lTeDIl1Ee — CBS All Access (@CBSAllAccess) June 17, 2020

Accompanying the tweet is a video featuring a number of Star Trek actors asking for Star Trek fans to donate to Black Lives Matter. The video features Star Trek: Picard actress Michelle Hurd, Star Trek: Discovery’s Michelle Yeoh, Discovery’s Anson Mount, Tig Notaro, Isa Briones, Emily Coutts, Evan Evagora, Patrick Kwok-Choon, WIlson Cruz, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Jonathan Del Arco, Santiago Cabrera, David Ajala, Alison Pill, Marina Sirtis, and Jeri Ryan.

The script reads, “Today, we’re taking part in #StarTrekUnited, celebrating the legacy of diversity and inclusion that Star Trek represents to so many of us around the world. And raising awareness and funds for organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, and are doing the real-world work, championing diversity and fighting against injustice.”

It continues, “Help us in raising awareness and funds. For every person who uses the hashtag #StarTrekUnitedGives CBS All Access will donate $1 to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.”

“We can do this together. We need to strive for change, and take it upon ourselves to not drop the ball on this,” they add.

David Ajala then states, For me, personally, Star Trek is all about hope.” Alison Pill adds, “It’s easy, it’s a hashtag, just do it.”

Marina Sirtis then states, “I, personally, am looking forward to a future like the one I lived on TNG, where we won’t need to have say Black lives matter.”

Jeri Ryan then concludes, “Only by joining together will we live long and prosper.”

In their blog post promoting the fundraiser, they write, “From the start, Star Trek has encouraged its viewers to imagine an equitable universe where differences are appreciated and uplifted.”

They then quoted Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, “Star Trek was an attempt to say that humanity will reach maturity and wisdom on the day it begins not just to tolerate, but take a special delight in differences…”

The blog post adds, “Roddenberry’s vision is just as vital today. Join CBS All Access and the Star Trek franchise in #StarTrekUnited because, like Star Trek, we must champion diversity, equality, and the differences between us in order to ensure the best possible future.”

The specific organizations the donations go to are Black Lives Matter, the Black Strategy Fund, and Movement for Black Lives.

Both Black Lives Matter and Movement for Black Lives are extremely controversial organizations that have made their main policy position to defund police departments across the United States.

Movement 4 Black Lives posted to Twitter earlier this month, “We know that defunding the police is the solution for now and for the future. This is not about a clash of personalities. This is about the facts.”

We know that defunding the police is the solution for now and for the future. This is not about a clash of personalities. This is about the facts. https://t.co/Etl0ip4tXM#DefundThepolice — Movement 4 Black Lives (@Mvmnt4BlkLives) June 6, 2020

Black Lives Matter echoed this statement, “We stand together with Movement 4 Black Lives. Overfunding the police leads to mass incarceration and a lack of resources for the things that matter: housing, education and healthcare. When we redirect funding, lives improve.”

We stand together with @Mvmnt4BlkLives. Overfunding the police leads to mass incarceration and a lack of resources for the things that matter: housing, education and healthcare. When we redirect funding, lives improve. #DefundPolice #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/uaYAzriSfQ — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) June 2, 2020

Black Lives Matter LA called for dismantling the police as far back as 2016.

Black Lives Matter has also seemingly called for violence against police officers chanting “Pigs in a blanket, fry like bacon.”

On their official website they have also called for the disruption of nuclear families. It reads, “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.”

They also want to dismantle cisgender privilege. Their website reads, “We are self-reflexive and do the work required to dismantle cisgender privilege and uplift Black trans folk, especially Black trans women who continue to be disproportionately impacted by trans-antagonistic violence.”

What do you make of Star Trek fundraising for Black Lives Matter? Do you think Black Lives Matter reflects Gene Roddenberry’s vision that has been showcased in Star Trek?

