New Rumor Hints The MCU May Introduce A Gay Wolverine

Off the heels of a new rumor that Marvel Studios was looking to bring Hercules into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, another rumor details that they might introduce a gay Wolverine.

Scooper Daniel Richtman teased Marvel Studios might introduce a gay Wolverine into the MCU when he shared a panel from X-Ttreme X-Men.

He went on to indicate it would be coming to the MCU.

This version of Wolverine from X-Treme X-Men is an alternate universe Wolverine named James Howlett. He’s the Governor-General of the Dominion of Canada and Viceroy of Her Majesty’s Expedition to Shangri-La and hails from Earth-12025.

This version of the character has an adamantine skeleton as well as claws. The metal was gifted to him by Hercules and bonded to him. The pair went on a number of adventures together and became the world’s greatest heroes.

They begin a romantic relationship and have to keep it secret because of prejudices from both the Canadian hierarchy and the court of Zeus. The Greek god eventually finds out and banishes the couple to Tartarus. For the next four years, they battle against the damned souls of the region.

Howlett eventually gets abducted by another alternate reality version of Charles Xavier named Savior. He was used as a power source to heal Savior’s broken Earth after is was severed by Magneto. He’s eventually rescued by the Cyclops of Earth-616 and fights against Savior’s machines.

After defeating Savior he chooses to stay behind in an attempt to find a solution to the planet’s magneto-sphere.

This Howlett eventually joins a group of multidimensional X-Men hunting down an alternate version of Xavier with evil goals. The roster does include Hercules at some point, reuniting the lovers until the Greek god meets his demise at the conclusion of the Age of Apocalypse #14 in April of 2013.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has made it clear the studio will be introducing LGBTQ+ characters in their upcoming films and shows.

Feige confirmed in August 2019 that the upcoming The Eternals film would feature a gay character. Feige stated, “He’s married. He’s got a family, and that is just part of who he is.”

In December, he seemingly indicated that they would also be introducing a transgender character. Feige was asked, “Are there any current plans on bringing more LGBT+ characters into the MCU specifically the T, trans characters?”

He responded, “Yes, absolutely. Yes.”

He then added, “And very soon. In a movie that we’re shooting right now. Yes.”

However, a report from Variety indicated that Feige misspoke when he made those comments and he was only referring to the first part of the question regarding to LGBT+ characters.

What do you make of this rumor?

