Az from YouTube channel HeelvsBabyface reviews DC Universe’s Stargirl, Episode 5 “Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite.”

He begins his review, “This episode was horrific. It was actually horrific. We are talking Batwoman levels of terrible.”

He continued, “And I had to stop watching it a couple of times, a few times, like three or four times. It was one of those episodes. I even half-way through, stopped, loaded up Final Fantasy XIV, did a dungeon while leveling my White Mage, racist, and came back onto it afterwards.”

“I tried to rack my brain initially at the end to say to myself, “What? Why was it so bad? What was wrong with this episode? And it was very easy to see why,” he added.

He then explains, “This week’s episode had a distinct lack of Pat. It had a distinct lack of Amy Smart development again. It had no knock on effect from the cliffhanger from the previous week. There was no repercussion or anything mentioned about the destroyed toaster with the Wildcat slashes in them. And most importantly, there was none of the great villains in this week’s episode. This week’s episode was a Stargirl-centric episode.”

Stargirl Season 1 continues with Episode 6 “Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite.”

New episodes debut on The CW on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET and are available to stream every Wednesday on The CW. New episodes can also be streamed on Mondays on DC Universe. There will be 13 episodes in total.

Here’s the official description from The CW:

“DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines DC’s Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.”

The show stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl. She’s joined by Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez aka Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel aka Doctor Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Luke Wilson as S.T.R.I.P.E., and Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore.

What did you think of Stargirl Season 1 Episode 5 “Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite?”

