He begins his review saying, “Today, I will be doing a review of the 2019 film starring Daniel Radcliffe known as Guns Akimbo where a man one day wakes up and he has guns attached to his hands and finds out that he has got to fight to save his life in a world of underground fighting and killing all live-streamed for the entertainment of many.”

He continues, “Now this film has a lot of very interesting concepts. I do love how it has a commentary about the current state of media. In fact, I think it’s interesting that this film came out long before, at least a year or two and was probably in the process of being made before all of the stuff that has recently happened with Antifa and BLM etc..”

“I just feel like we are in this position, and we’ve been in this position for a long time, where so many of us are so tied to our social media accounts on Twitter or to the mainstream media where they are constantly covering violence, and they are constantly covering all these different crazy atrocities happening and we are glued to it, and we cannot look away,” he adds.

He then states, “And this film Guns Akimbo kind of plays on that. By trying to say there’s this underground world almost like you could say, this Fight Club world where people are put up against each other and everything is live-streamed. And it’s meant to be a real life version of a game essentially where it’s two characters trying to kill each other and one of the characters ends up dying and then gets put on another mission. And this is all live-streamed for the entertainment of many, many people.”

“Miles (Daniel Radcliffe) nerdy existence changes dramatically when he inadvertently gets caught up with SKIZM, an underground gang hosting real-life death matches that are broadcast online. Miles excels at running away from everything, but that won’t help him outlast Nix, a crazy psychopathic killer at the top of her game.”

The film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving, Rhys Darby, Ned Dennehy, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

It’s directed and written by Jason Lei Howden.

According to The-Numbers, Guns Akimbo earned $697,614 at the International box office. They do not have any reported numbers for the domestic box office.

The film did earn $598,413 from domestic video sales. It is currently available to stream on Amazon.

