Following Sexual Misconduct Accusations Against Cameron Stewart and Warren Ellis, Former Batman Writer Tom King Shares Pledge Against Abuse

Former Batman writer Tom King recently shared the ComicsPledge after sexual misconduct accusations surfaced against former Batgirl writer Cameron Stewart and Netflix’s Castlevania scribe Warren Ellis.

King took to Twitter where he wrote, “I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes.”

He then asked, “Are you with us?” King then added, “Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT).”

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/Wwl2Atn0Eg — Tom King (@TomKingTK) June 23, 2020

As you can see in the below image, the pledge is specifically towards male creators. In fact the headline reads, “MEN IN COMICS SAY NO.”

It then continues to specifically target men reading, “None of them mean anything unless men in comics change our behavior and hold each other accountable for the safety of women and all people of marginalized genders and sexes.”

It then lists six points.

First, “To never abuse, harass, groom, or manipulate women and all people of marginalized genders and sexes.

Second, “To hold myself accountable for my own actions, be open to the comments and concerns of my peers, and educate myself.”

Third, “To actively intervene when we see or know of abuse, harassment, grooming, or manipulation.”

Fourth, “To ally for women and all people of marginalized genders and sexes experiencing abuse, harassment, grooming, or manipulation.”

Fifth, “To actively call out our friends and peers, even when no one else is watching.”

Finally, “To commit to this pledge for the long haul and keep this conversation alive in the industry.”

In a footnote it explains, “We understand marginalized genders and sexes to include but not be limited to nonbinary and binary trans people, two-spirit, agender, and genderfliud people, as well as intersex people of any gender.”

The pledge appears to omit women from taking it, despite the founder of Bedside Press, Hope Nicholson, admitting that she had been named as an assaulter in a HuffPost op-ed by Tres Dean.

Nicholson wrote on Twitter, “Something that contributed greatly to my depression this year an I no longer want to run from it. I was named by someone as an assaulter. While I don’t think that’s the case, I feel awful that I hurt anyone, and that anyone felt socially obligated to kiss me. It feels awful.”

King would not be the only one taking the pledge. Scott Snyder also took the pledge.

He wrote on Twitter, “I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me.”

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. pic.twitter.com/VuAM0r2lyN — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) June 23, 2020

Wonder Woman writer Steve Orlando also took the pledge. He wrote, “Only found out about this through social there was a delay, but suffice to say after making my opinions known last week and having been subject to liberties taken by men myself, I am more than proud to take the #comicspledge.”

Only found out about this through social there was a delay, but suffice to say after making my opinions known last week and having been subject to liberties taken by men myself, I am more than proud to take the #comicspledge. pic.twitter.com/fqSXpwHOOh — Steve Orlando (@thesteveorlando) June 23, 2020

BOOM! Studios Vice President Arune Singh took the pledge. He wrote on Twitter, “Every man in this world has a responsibility to fix the toxic culture we’ve contributed to and/or enabled in some manner.”

He added, “That means doing better by everyone around us, specifically women & all people of marginalized genders and sexes. We’ve got a lot to do. #ComicsPledge”

Every man in this world has a responsibility to fix the toxic culture we’ve contributed to and/or enabled in some manner. That means doing better by everyone around us, specifically women & all people of marginalized genders and sexes. We’ve got a lot to do. #ComicsPledge pic.twitter.com/7SRpdC7BFM — Arune Singh (@arune) June 23, 2020

Current Batman writer James Tynion IV also took the pledge.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/4atfiEPoTW — James Tynion IV (@JamesTheFourth) June 23, 2020

Planet Hulk writer Greg Pak took the pledge too.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/mkyERun7zb — Greg Pak (@gregpak) June 23, 2020

Avengers and Conan the Barbarian writer Jim Zub took the pledge.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women and all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Comic creators, take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic + message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/4lZdGurWFs — Jim Zub (@JimZub) June 23, 2020

Deadpool, Robin, and Catwoman artist Pete Woods added his name to the pledge as well.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/tp5exrvROq — Just Pete Woods (@thatpetewoods) June 23, 2020

Uglies and Shatter City writer Scott Westerfeld also took the pledge.

If you don’t know that abuse of power is wrong, you’ve missed the theme of pretty much every superhero comic ever created. (So you’ve kinda wasted your life, dipshit.)

Take the #ComicsPledge and *take action* accordingly. pic.twitter.com/IZBhAVLXmi — Scott Westerfeld (@ScottWesterfeld) June 23, 2020

DC Comics artist Mitch Gerads took the pledge writing, “This is how I have always conducted myself, as a human being. I take this #ComicsPledge”

This is how I have always conducted myself, as a human being. I take this #ComicsPledge https://t.co/0GqZ195evB — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) June 23, 2020

Exiles and Spider-Man artist Joe Quinones took the pledge too.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. pic.twitter.com/0VQp5Q5FE5 — Joe Quinones (@Joe_Quinones) June 23, 2020

The Flash writer Joshua Williamson also took the pledge.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. ost this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/5FiHwJKrdq — Joshua Williamson (@Williamson_Josh) June 23, 2020

Unbeatable Squirrel Girl writer Ryan North took the pledge.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. pic.twitter.com/9Z9RPNZMaA — Ryan North (@ryanqnorth) June 23, 2020

Harley Quinn writer Sam Humphries took the pledge too.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/SQMU2nj16v — Sam “The Hammer” Humphries (@samhumphries) June 23, 2020

Doctor Who and Ghost Rider writer Simon Spurrier took the pledge.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/FT2q2Yq6B7 — Simon “Si Spurrier” Spurrier (@sispurrier) June 23, 2020

Green Lantern writer Minh Le took the pledge.

I’m new to the world of comics, but I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). https://t.co/DYU6lt8VO7 pic.twitter.com/v9R21WeEsd — Minh Lê (@bottomshelfbks) June 23, 2020

Marvel Comics and Image Comics artist Rod Reis took the pledge.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/vxZ9vgRw18 — Rod Reis (@RodReis) June 23, 2020

Artist Yehudi Mercado also took the pledge.

Treat the comics profession like an actual profession and you’ll be fine. Men in comics need to be better. #ComicsPledge pic.twitter.com/dGRP3dzctj — Yehudi “FUN FUN FUN” Mercado (@ymercado) June 23, 2020

DC, Marvel, and Valiant Comics artist Mico Suayan took the pledge.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/o2eClAdKCQ — Mico Suayan (@MicoSuayan) June 23, 2020

Black Hammer, Gideon Falls, and Bloodshot writer Jeff Lemire took the pledge.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/nFXzUhhcxB — Jeff Lemire (@JeffLemire) June 23, 2020

Star Wars writer Michael Moreci also took the pledge.

It troubles me this needs to be said because–and I’m not trying to sound all high and mighty–this seems like an absolute no-brainer to me. But it does need to be said, tragically, and the #comicspledge needs to happen. pic.twitter.com/tUXn41PZWK — Michael Moreci (@MichaelMoreci) June 23, 2020

Suicide Squad writer Rob Williams took the pledge too.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/rQicomKi7O — Rob Williams (@Robwilliams71) June 23, 2020

Grayson and Nightwing writer Tim Seeley took the pledge as well.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/bA3Vtmhc9J — Tim Seeley (@HackinTimSeeley) June 23, 2020

Green Arrow writer Andy Diggle took the pledge.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/9JqPlVmyov — Andy Diggle (@andydiggle) June 23, 2020

Sixth Gun, Magneto, and Sinestro writer Cullen Bunn added his list to the people taking the pledge.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/SC2swX7Kfp — Cullen Bunn 🎃 (@cullenbunn) June 23, 2020

Darth Vader writer Dennis “Hopeless” Hallum took the pledge.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/JLusT1CxWa — Dennis “Hopeless” Hallum (@HopelessDent) June 23, 2020

Gotham Academy and TMNT artist Michael Dialynas also took the pledge.

This goes without saying but yes let’s all pledge! I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT) pic.twitter.com/FFPouNzrgk — Michael Dialynas ✨WYND #1 out now!✨ (@theWoodenKing) June 23, 2020

New Warriors and Generation X writer Jay Faerber also took the pledge writing, “This is the bare minimum of what men should be doing.”

This is the bare minimum of what men should be doing. I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/dIZSa1Pm1x — Jay Faerber (@JayFaerber) June 23, 2020

Catwoman artist Isaac Goodhart took the pledge.

Yes, there is much work to be done. #comicspledge pic.twitter.com/gT52jJZXCa — Isaac Goodhart (@IsaacGoodhart) June 23, 2020

Star Wars artist Paolo Villanelli took the pledge as well.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT)!!! pic.twitter.com/KNswwOEHN1 — Paolo Villanelli (@paolovillanelli) June 23, 2020

Artist CJ Oeschle took the pledge.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/9vtZ8uiIZi — CJ Oechsle (BlackLivesMatter) (@cj_oech_art) June 24, 2020

Interstellar Dust creator C.J. Hudson added his name to the pledge.

Keep the conversation alive. This is how we make a difference. I’m very blessed to partner with so many strong, talented and downright amazing women on comic projects. I would be lost without their contributions. So I’m here to support them now. #ComicsPledge pic.twitter.com/iznlg09otS — C. J. Hudson (@ceejthehudson) June 24, 2020

Space Cooler creator Mark Fenton also took the pledge.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/EOV9beO8Ci — Mark Fenton (@Bigsmoove40) June 24, 2020

White Ash creator Charlie Stickney took the pledge as well.

I’m saddened (but not surprised) that something like this is necessary. And while online activism is often a hollow gesture, I read a tweet to the effect of “it at least gives a hint of who allies might be at male-dominated conventions.” So… #ComicsPledge #BeBetter pic.twitter.com/BMLVFm3gnt — Charlie Stickney (@CharlesStickney) June 23, 2020

DC Comics artist Amancay Nahuelpan took the pledge writing, “I’m aware that in reality, these r just words & an image, some might say they’re a bunch of words packed as a well-intentioned image, & you’re not wrong. If action isn’t taken, this really won’t make any sense. But it’s a tiny step 2 change things 4 real. I take the #Comicspledge”

I’m aware that in reality, these r just words & an image, some might say they’re a bunch of words packed as a well-intentioned image, & you’re not wrong. If action isn’t taken, this really won’t make any sense. But it’s a tiny step 2 change things 4 real. I take the #Comicspledge pic.twitter.com/Knql60RBHP — Amancay Nahuelpan (@amancay_art) June 23, 2020

It wasn’t just comic book creators. Brand Management company Strange Solutions also took the pledge.

They wrote, “We pledge to say no to abuse, harassment grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message.”

We pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message. pic.twitter.com/xWQ5vnMZgf — strangesolutions (@strangsolutions) June 24, 2020

Newsarama writer Forrest C. Helvie took the pledge.

We can always BE and DO better. #ComicsPledge -Pledged https://t.co/68VZpiadkg — Forrest C. Helvie (@fhelvie) June 24, 2020

Comic book shop 4 Color Fantasies took the pledge.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/fZjPjw4vEe — 4 Color Fantasies (@4colorfantasies) June 24, 2020

Killer Horror Critic writer Justin Drabek took the pledge.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/elCG2CxsOI pic.twitter.com/FS2SdOiNFO — Justin Drabek (@justin_drabek) June 24, 2020

Monkeys Fighting Robots writer Manny G took the peldge as well.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a tweet. pic.twitter.com/630xUHIs97 — MannyG1138 (@MannyG1138) June 23, 2020

Monkeys Fighting Robots founder Matthew Sardo added his name to the number of people taking the pledge.

I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT). pic.twitter.com/SgjBfPGXEq — Matthew Sardo (@matthewsardo) June 23, 2020

What do you make of the pledge and all of these people taking it?

