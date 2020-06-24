Former Batman writer Tom King recently shared the ComicsPledge after sexual misconduct accusations surfaced against former Batgirl writer Cameron Stewart and Netflix’s Castlevania scribe Warren Ellis.

King took to Twitter where he wrote, “I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes.”

He then asked, “Are you with us?” King then added, “Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message in a new tweet (don’t just RT).”

Related: Report: Former Batgirl Writer Cameron Stewart Removed From DC Comics Project Following Accusations Of Sexual Misconduct

As you can see in the below image, the pledge is specifically towards male creators. In fact the headline reads, “MEN IN COMICS SAY NO.”

It then continues to specifically target men reading, “None of them mean anything unless men in comics change our behavior and hold each other accountable for the safety of women and all people of marginalized genders and sexes.”

It then lists six points.

First, “To never abuse, harass, groom, or manipulate women and all people of marginalized genders and sexes.

Second, “To hold myself accountable for my own actions, be open to the comments and concerns of my peers, and educate myself.”

Third, “To actively intervene when we see or know of abuse, harassment, grooming, or manipulation.”

Fourth, “To ally for women and all people of marginalized genders and sexes experiencing abuse, harassment, grooming, or manipulation.”

Fifth, “To actively call out our friends and peers, even when no one else is watching.”

Finally, “To commit to this pledge for the long haul and keep this conversation alive in the industry.”

Related: Report: Warren Ellis and Dinosaur Batman Removed from DC Comics’ Death Metal Over Grooming Accusations

In a footnote it explains, “We understand marginalized genders and sexes to include but not be limited to nonbinary and binary trans people, two-spirit, agender, and genderfliud people, as well as intersex people of any gender.”

Related: Hope Nicholson Closes Bedside Press After Admitting to Alleged Sexual Assault of Creator Tres Dean

The pledge appears to omit women from taking it, despite the founder of Bedside Press, Hope Nicholson, admitting that she had been named as an assaulter in a HuffPost op-ed by Tres Dean.

Nicholson wrote on Twitter, “Something that contributed greatly to my depression this year an I no longer want to run from it. I was named by someone as an assaulter. While I don’t think that’s the case, I feel awful that I hurt anyone, and that anyone felt socially obligated to kiss me. It feels awful.”

King would not be the only one taking the pledge. Scott Snyder also took the pledge.

He wrote on Twitter, “I pledge to say no to abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me.”

Wonder Woman writer Steve Orlando also took the pledge. He wrote, “Only found out about this through social there was a delay, but suffice to say after making my opinions known last week and having been subject to liberties taken by men myself, I am more than proud to take the #comicspledge.”

BOOM! Studios Vice President Arune Singh took the pledge. He wrote on Twitter, “Every man in this world has a responsibility to fix the toxic culture we’ve contributed to and/or enabled in some manner.”

He added, “That means doing better by everyone around us, specifically women & all people of marginalized genders and sexes. We’ve got a lot to do. #ComicsPledge”

Current Batman writer James Tynion IV also took the pledge.

Planet Hulk writer Greg Pak took the pledge too.

Avengers and Conan the Barbarian writer Jim Zub took the pledge.

Deadpool, Robin, and Catwoman artist Pete Woods added his name to the pledge as well.

Uglies and Shatter City writer Scott Westerfeld also took the pledge.

DC Comics artist Mitch Gerads took the pledge writing, “This is how I have always conducted myself, as a human being. I take this #ComicsPledge”

Exiles and Spider-Man artist Joe Quinones took the pledge too.

The Flash writer Joshua Williamson also took the pledge.

Unbeatable Squirrel Girl writer Ryan North took the pledge.

Harley Quinn writer Sam Humphries took the pledge too.

Doctor Who and Ghost Rider writer Simon Spurrier took the pledge.

Green Lantern writer Minh Le took the pledge.

Marvel Comics and Image Comics artist Rod Reis took the pledge.

Artist Yehudi Mercado also took the pledge.

DC, Marvel, and Valiant Comics artist Mico Suayan took the pledge.

Black Hammer, Gideon Falls, and Bloodshot writer Jeff Lemire took the pledge.

Star Wars writer Michael Moreci also took the pledge.

Suicide Squad writer Rob Williams took the pledge too.

Grayson and Nightwing writer Tim Seeley took the pledge as well.

Green Arrow writer Andy Diggle took the pledge.

Sixth Gun, Magneto, and Sinestro writer Cullen Bunn added his list to the people taking the pledge.

Darth Vader writer Dennis “Hopeless” Hallum took the pledge.

Gotham Academy and TMNT artist Michael Dialynas also took the pledge.

New Warriors and Generation X writer Jay Faerber also took the pledge writing, “This is the bare minimum of what men should be doing.”

Catwoman artist Isaac Goodhart took the pledge.

Star Wars artist Paolo Villanelli took the pledge as well.

Artist CJ Oeschle took the pledge.

Interstellar Dust creator C.J. Hudson added his name to the pledge.

Space Cooler creator Mark Fenton also took the pledge.

White Ash creator Charlie Stickney took the pledge as well.

DC Comics artist Amancay Nahuelpan took the pledge writing, “I’m aware that in reality, these r just words & an image, some might say they’re a bunch of words packed as a well-intentioned image, & you’re not wrong. If action isn’t taken, this really won’t make any sense. But it’s a tiny step 2 change things 4 real. I take the #Comicspledge”

It wasn’t just comic book creators. Brand Management company Strange Solutions also took the pledge.

They wrote, “We pledge to say no to abuse, harassment grooming, and manipulation of women & all people of marginalized genders/sexes. Are you with us? Take the #ComicsPledge with me. Post this graphic & message.”

Newsarama writer Forrest C. Helvie took the pledge.

Comic book shop 4 Color Fantasies took the pledge.

Killer Horror Critic writer Justin Drabek took the pledge.

Monkeys Fighting Robots writer Manny G took the peldge as well.

Monkeys Fighting Robots founder Matthew Sardo added his name to the number of people taking the pledge.

What do you make of the pledge and all of these people taking it?

(Visited 115 times, 115 visits today)