Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creator Kevin Eastman responded to the recent rumor that a new live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film was in development.

The original rumor came from Emre Kaya and The Cinema Spot that detailed CBS All Access would be developing a live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series based on an upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic series titled The Last Ronin.

The Last Ronin is a “lost” story from 1987 that Eastman recently rediscovered. The story will take place in a future New York City and follow a lone surviving Turtle as they take on a “seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends.”

Eastman responded to this rumor on Twitter saying, “THIS IS NOT HAPPENING.”

He added, “We have spoken with the powers that be, Nickelodeon and this is 100 % fake. Would be cool – but NOT happening.”

THIS IS NOT HAPPENING. We have spoken with the powers that be, Nickelodeon and this is 100 % fake. Would be cool – but NOT happening 👍😷🍕 pic.twitter.com/c6BFvgvGHO — Kevin Eastman (@kevineastman86) June 24, 2020

A live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot was supposedly in the works back in 2019 when A Quiet Place producers Brad Fuller and Andrew Form announced the project on the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards.

When asked what they had in the works for future projects, Form answered, “Jack Ryan Season 2 just wrapped, the sequel of A Quiet Place, and we are doing a reboot of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at Paramount.”

He then detailed they were aiming to begin production by the end of 2019, “It’s looking like production by the end of the year.”

Form then added, “We don’t have a director yet. We have dates we’re trying to hit that’s all.”

‘A Quiet Place’ producers are rebooting the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,’ again! Production could start as early as this year #CriticsChoiceAwards https://t.co/wdsQUeuspo pic.twitter.com/IxbalX6Gxm — Variety (@Variety) January 13, 2019

As for CBS All Access, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish did indicate the service would undergo a rebrand and get a new name as they expand their library.

Variety’s Cynthia Littleton reported back in May that “CBS All Access will see a user-interface overhaul this summer in preparation for a relaunch with a new name farther down the road.”

Littleton added, “The makeover plan under way calls for the service to add more current and library shows from ViacomCBS cable brands such as Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET, Smithsonian, MTV and Paramount Network.”

What do you make of Eastman’s response? Do you believe him? Would you want to see a TMNT live-action series?

