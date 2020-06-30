Star Trek and Mission Impossible Actor Simon Pegg On People Critical Of Black Lives Matter: “Shut The F*** Up!”

Mission Impossible actor and Star Trek alum Simon Pegg has a simple message for those critical of Black Lives Matter, “Shut the f*** up!”

The actor made his feelings clear while speaking in an interview with The Observer, the Sunday edition of The Guardian, about a number of subjects including the upcoming Mission Impossible 7 film, his interest in therapy, and his latest film Lost Transmissions.

When the discussion turned towards the continued lockdowns in the United Kingdom, Pegg mentioned the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests occurring in the country.

He detailed to The Observer that he’s been having meetings with Cephas Williams of 56 Black Men. The Observer’s Miranda Sawyer detailed that the meetings are “to help make inroads for black performers, writers, and directors.”

Pegg would also specifically comment on people who are critical of Black Lives Matter. He stated, “Anyone that’s complaining about it should just shut the f*** up because it’s time.”

He then continued, “The film industry would be such a healthier, more interesting place if there were more voices, different stories, different experiences.”

“It’s so dominated by one particular voice and colour of face, it just perpetuates a bland mono-voiced cultural landscape,” he added.

Interestingly Pegg would then detail that he’s only been in one feature film that’s been directed by a woman, the recent Los Transmissions.

He explained, “Do you know that Lost Transmissions was the first feature I’ve been in that’s directed by a woman?” He added, “In 20 years of film-making! How alarming is that?”

Pegg has not been shy about expressing his political views. Back in 2017 while promoting Star Trek Beyond he commented about the United Kingdom’s Brexit vote and the election of President Donald Trump while speaking with The Daily Beast.

He stated referencing Brexit, “As someone from the UK who’s just faced that very real thing of opting out of a collective which surely had to be for the greater good…”

He then added, “I was shocked by it, and I feel slightly embarrassed by it. I feel like we’ve taken a retrograde step.”

Pegg then described President Donald Trump as a “madman.” He stated, “And here, you’ve got a madman talking about building a wall between America and Mexico.”

He would then go into more detail about his reaction to the Brexit vote, “I couldn’t believe it. I think the trouble is the Leave campaign offered all these promises that they just couldn’t keep, and the next day they said, ‘Oh, no—we can’t do that.’ Also, some people thought if they voted Leave all the immigrants would leave. I mean, it was a f*** up. I feel a little bit ashamed.”

Pegg’s latest film, Mission Impossible, is expected to resume production this coming September according to the actor.

