Cirsova Publishing Recognizes Science Fiction And Fantasy Writers of America As A Terrorist Organization

Cirsova Publishing Recognizes Science Fiction And Fantasy Writers of America As A Terrorist Organization

Cirsova Publishing, the publishing company behind Wild Stars and the Cirsova science fiction magazine, announced that they are recognizing the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA) as a terrorist organization.

The move comes after Cirsova and a number of other science fiction authors condemned SFWA’s new Black Lives Matter action plan.

Related: Cirsova Publishing, Novelist Jon Del Arroz, And Other Authors Condemn Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America’s Black Lives Matter Action Plan

Cirsova made the announcement on Twitter writing, “Cirsova Publishing has adopted the official policy to recognize the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America as a terrorist organization.”

Cirsova Publishing has adopted the official policy to recognize @sfwa as a terrorist organization.https://t.co/D24gIOX7F7 — I Have No Coal, But I Must Grill (@cirsova) June 29, 2020

The tweet links to a blog post where Cirsova explains their decision to recognize SFWA as a terrorist organization citing their association with Black Lives Matter.

The blog post specifically points out SFWA’s Black Lives Matter action plan.

Cirsova explains, “While SFWA’s decision to discriminate based on race in a desperate attempt to become “diverse” is a gross and shallow attempt to remain relevant and deflect criticism of their organization and their members’ behavior and survive the contemporary ideological purges going on in the left side of the political spectrum, their pledge of support for terrorist organizations is beyond abhorrent.”

Related: Terry Crews Under Fire For Issuing Warning About Black Lives Matter

They then go on to explain that Black Lives Matter is committing terrorist acts, “Everywhere that Black Lives Matters goes, destruction, vandalism, violence and hatred [largely carried about by white “allies” aiming to create further racial divides in the country] follow in its wake.”

“Not content to keep their violence and destruction in public places and businesses, over the weekend, hundreds of protesters broke into a private neighborhood to threaten and menace the residents,” Cirsova continued.

Cirsova then states, “This is the kind of terrorism that SFWA supports.”

They add, “And it is for this reason that Cirsova Publishing has officially adopted the policy of recognizing the SFWA as a terrorist organization.”

Cirsova then urges authors to sever their relationships with SFWA, “We strongly recommend any authors with good conscience leave this malign organization. We strongly recommend any authors considering membership to avoid it.”

Related: Over 40 Hollywood Celebrities Who Donated To Social Justice Causes Including Black Lives Matter and Minnesota Freedom Fund

They also indicate they will no longer consider submissions from SFWA authors, “While we will not make it a policy to ask, Cirsova Publishing will no longer consider submissions from new authors with SFWA credentials in the bio materials that they send us until the organization takes a real stand against racism and disavows and ceases supporting domestic terrorist groups.”

On Twitter they reiterated that writers sever ties with “this racist, pro-terror organization.”

We strongly recommend all writers sever ties with this racist, pro-terror organization. — I Have No Coal, But I Must Grill (@cirsova) June 29, 2020

And as for their submission policy towards SFWA they indicate it will be a Don’t Ask Don’t Tell policy.

We are also against discrimination, so we are adopting a Don’t Ask Don’t Tell policy regarding SFWA. — I Have No Coal, But I Must Grill (@cirsova) June 29, 2020

They further explained it.

We will not ask authors about their SFWA status, but we will treat submissions including SFWA credentials no differently than if someone said “Hello, I’m a KKK Kleagle! Here’s my story!” — I Have No Coal, But I Must Grill (@cirsova) June 29, 2020

In a follow up tweet they wrote, “Supporting violent groups whose aim is to aggravate racial tensions and foster animosity against African Americans is not supporting blacks. We are sorry that you feel this way.”

Supporting violent groups whose aim is to aggravate racial tensions and foster animosity against African Americans is not supporting blacks. We are sorry that you feel this way. — I Have No Coal, But I Must Grill (@cirsova) June 29, 2020

What do you make of Cirsova Publishing’s decision to classify SFWA as a terrorist organization for supporting Black Lives Matter?

(Visited 791 times, 276 visits today)