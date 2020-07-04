Crunchyroll Announces Three New Original Series At Anime Expo Lite

Crunchyroll Announces Three New Original Series At Anime Expo Lite

Crunchyroll announced three new Crunchyroll Original series at Anime Expo Lite.

The three series are Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You, So I’m a Spider, So What?, and EX-ARM.

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You is described as a married life comedy from “Hayate the Combat Butler” author Kenjiro Hata.

The series follows Nasa Yuzaki who confesses his love for the mysterious Tsukasa. However, she replies, “I’ll date you, but only if we’re married.”

From there the two get married and the series follows their newlywed life.

Take a look at the trailer:

Here’s the official synopsis:

“The married life comedy by “Hayate the Combat Butler” author Kenjiro Hata finally gets an anime adaptation! Nasa Yuzaki falls in love at first sight after an encounter with the mysterious Tsukasa. When Nasa earnestly confesses his feelings, she replies, “I’ll date you, but only if we’re married.” Nasa and Tsukasa’s cute and precious newlywed life of love is about to begin!”

The series arrives on Crunchyroll in October 2020.

So I’m a Spider, So What?

So I’m a Spider, So What? sees a high school girl reincarnated as a spider monster in a fantasy world. The catch is that a spider is one of the lowest-ranked monsters in this fantasy world.

She must use her wits and mind as well as her spiderwebs in order to defeat a number of other monsters she encounters.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“I, the protagonist, was just an ordinary high school girl, but suddenly I was reincarnated as a spider monster in a fantasy world. Not only that, but I awakened in a dungeon filled with vicious monsters. Armed with only my human knowledge and my overwhelming positivity, I’m forced to use spiderwebs and traps to defeat far stronger monsters just to stay alive… So begins the labyrinth survival story of a girl with incredible mental strength living as one of the lowest-ranked beasts!”

The series will premiere on Crunchyroll in January 2021.

EX-ARM

EX-ARM follows a police officer and her android partner as they infiltrate and underground weapons smuggling operation in the year 2030.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“In the year 2014, a high school student who hates machines, Akira Natsume, wants to change himself for the better and tries to take the first step in doing that… But then he gets run over by a truck. Fast forward to 2030. A police officer named Minami Uezono and her partner, the android Alma, infiltrate the scene of a trade going on at Tokyo Harbor for an unknown weapon named “EX-ARM.” They are then attacked by an enemy armed with the “EX-ARM” No.08. Put in this life or death situation, they decide to activate the “EX-ARM” No.00 that they stole from the enemy, and… “

No release period was given for EX-ARM.

What do you make of these new Crunchyroll Originals? Any of them jump out at you?

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)