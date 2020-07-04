Twitch streamer Byron “Reckful” Bernstein, who was previously a pro World of Warcraft player, passed away on July 2nd reportedly taking his own life.

Bernstein was only 31 years old.

A series of tweets sparked concern about Reckful’s well being as the morning of July 2 started.

These comments came after Bernstein proposed to fellow streamer Becca Cho.

Shortly after the Tweets, Reckful’s ex-girlfriend Blue Goes Mew, whose real name is Blue Madrigal, would confirm that he was gone.

Bernstein’s brother also confirmed his death.

Cho confirm Reckful had passed as well.

On her Instagram, Cho details that Bernstein was struggling with depression and mental health issues.

Reckful leaves behind a storied legacy in both gaming and streaming.

In World of Warcraft, he finished rank one for six seasons in a row and was the first player to reach a 3000 rating.

He won Major League Gaming’s WoW tournament in 2010.

He later transitioned to Hearthstone, and took second place at BlizzCon’s 2013 Invitational.

Reckful was also one of Twitch’s first big streaming names.

As a variety streamer, he entertained an audience of nearly a million followers.

His content consisted of cooking, gaming, and IRL vlogging.

As news spread of Bernstein’s passing, many heartfelt tweets from across the streaming world came in, expressing condolences.

Twitch also paid tribute to the long time streamer.

Rod “Slasher” Breslau tweeted a link to a video that highlights Byron Bernstein’s legacy and importance to the gaming and streaming world.

Huge in-game gatherings happened in World of Warcraft dedicated to Reckful.

Both Alliance and Horde players gathered in solidarity without combat, to pay tribute.

This happened on multiple servers, in every iteration of WoW from the retail version to classic.

Byron “Reckful” Bernstein’s loss will be felt for a long time.

The contributions he made to the gaming and streaming worlds will not soon be forgotten.

Jenna Wollet has organized a GoFundMe for Itamar Bernstein for Reckful’s funeral.

Reckful’s passing underscores the importance of reaching out to your support network if you’re fighting with depression.

Even if you feel like you can’t, try to reach out to a friend, family member, even a stranger and talk about those feelings.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

