DC Comics did not celebrate Independence Day this year with their fans on social media.

The comic book publishing giant had nary a social media post on Twitter or Facebook to support the American holiday.

Instead on July 3rd they posted a tweet about DC Daily’s final episode on their DC Universe streaming service.

What do you love about DC? The #DCDaily crew walks down memory lane for their final episode 💙 https://t.co/sxLJDSuoWz pic.twitter.com/rmAkKIMooc — DC (@DCComics) July 3, 2020

Then on July 5th they asked their followers what they thought of Supergirl #42.

An end is just a beginning. What did you think of SUPERGIRL #42? pic.twitter.com/GFlgnlTkOX — DC (@DCComics) July 5, 2020

There were no posts to Twitter on July 4th.

On Facebook they promoted their DC FanDome on July 2nd.

The next post would again be on the 5th about Supergirl.

There were no posts on July 4th.

Last year DC Comics celebrated Independence Day with a patriotic image featuring Batman and Robin.

TFW you’re in line for food at the #FourthOfJuly BBQ. pic.twitter.com/UPV5SYHxdV — DC (@DCComics) July 4, 2019

In 2018 they celebrated Independence Day with a patriotic image of Superman and his family.

Happy #4thOfJuly from the Kents! What are you doing to make your #IndependenceDay Super? pic.twitter.com/7MqskrAHHz — DC (@DCComics) July 4, 2018

In 2017 they also celebrated with Superman and his family.

In 2016 they celebrated the Fourth of July with a Wonder Woman playlist.

While there were no posts about Independence Day this year from DC Comics, they did promote a number of other cultural events.

In June they celebrated Juneteenth.

The company also celebrated Pride month in June with a number of posts.

Celebrate #Pride with @RainbowAlex as he chats about #YouBroughtMeTheOcean on his virtual tour. Head here for tour dates and more 🌊 https://t.co/GH3xyb3fKX pic.twitter.com/XrM7wY9Umj — DC (@DCComics) June 27, 2020

This is what love looks like 💙💛 Visit Coast City #Pride with Apollo and Midnighter in DC CYBERNETIC SUMMER! https://t.co/7erLqJPnh2 pic.twitter.com/8IrTwvMSqC — DC (@DCComics) June 30, 2020

In May they celebrated Memorial Day.

They celebrated World Goth Day in May as well.

Also in May they celebrated Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month.

Superman and the Lee family are ready to celebrate Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month 💥 What about you? #APAHM 🎨: @Gurihiru pic.twitter.com/kWHXYfNnk4 — DC (@DCComics) May 1, 2020

Again in May they celebrated Mother’s Day.

In April they celebrated Ramadan.

Ramadan Mubarak! Wishing the best to all celebrating throughout the galaxy. #HappyRamadan pic.twitter.com/GYSiNj4IOG — DC (@DCComics) April 23, 2020

They also celebrated World Book Day in April.

They even celebrated the obscure World Penguin Day.

In March they promoted International Women’s Day.

One has to wonder why they would not post a message on Independence Day like they had done in previous years.

What do you make of DC Comics not celebrating Independence Day on social media despite celebrating numerous other cultural events and holidays throughout the year and previously celebrating Independence Day for at least the past four years?

