Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator Lets You Conquer Rome As The Gauls

An upcoming tactical strategy game titled Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator from the Polish studio MadGamesmith allows you to command an army of Gauls as they attempt to conquer Rome.

A trailer for the game was released earlier this month.

Andrzej Noworol, the game’s creator described Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator saying, “This is a project combining a light audiovisual setting and a relatively high level of difficulty.”

He continued, “In graphic terms, the title refers to the unique style of Albert Uderzo, known for his iconic Astérix comic books series.”

Noworol added, “In terms of the gameplay itself, I am convinced that Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator will appeal to fans of non-standard tactical challenges, but also to those who like Totally Accurate Battle Simulator.”

As you can see in the trailer above the game features troop deployment, battle strategy, and the use of well-timed spells.

The game will be published by Gaming Factory S.A., the publisher behind Chains of Fury and Hotel Afterlife.

CEO of Gaming Factory S.A. Mateusz Adamkiewicz pointed out they are aiming for an October release for the game on both PC and Nintendo Switch.

Adamkiewicz stated, “The game that MadGamesmith is working on will bring a number of interesting and unique solutions to its strategy. We are planning the premiere of Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator for mid-October and we are also preparing a version for Nintendo Switch. Perhaps later on, there will also be conversions for other platforms.”

In fact, Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator is expected to debut on PC on October 16th. No release date has been made official for the Nintendo Switch version.

However, the Steam page for the game indicates the planned release date is August 10th.

