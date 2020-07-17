Bounding Into Comics reviews the ninth episode of Mobile Fighter G Gundam “Powerful Enemy! Chapman’s Heroic Challenge.”

Here’s the official synopsis of the episode from Crunchyroll:

“Domon tries to defeat Neo England’s Gentle Chapman who has won his fights through the use of unfair tactics.”

Check our review below:

The Mobile Fighter G Gundam series was directed by Yasuhiro Imagawa and was written by Yoshitake Suzuki. The show stars Yuri Amano as Rain Mikamura and Tomokazu Seki as Domon Kasshu.

Bounding Into Comics will be reviewing subsequent episodes of Mobile Fighter G Gundam every week. If you aren’t caught up, be sure to do so. We will be reviewing Episode 10 “Terror! The Phantom Fighter Appears” next week.

You can stream Mobile Fighter G Gundam on Crunchyroll or purchase the series on DVD or the remastered Blu-ray.

