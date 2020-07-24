The brand new Black Hops Volume 3 Kickstarter shows off a brand new pinup of Penelope Freling, the current owner of U.S.A.-*-G.I., and new member of Black Hops.

Artist Timothy Lim announced the Kickstarter and provided a brief description of the book saying, “A strike force of modern day cryptids- a killer rabbit and a commando otter- must rescue their target from the clutches of bio-terrorists!”

He also shared a trailer for the series.

BLACK HOPS VOLUME 3 and OMNIBUS are LIVE for pre-order! A strike force of modern day cryptids- a killer rabbit and a commando otter- must rescue their target from the clutches of bio-terrorists!🇺🇸@PelleCreepy @APIPrintPro @Knuxyy @MrGenzoman @dg310 https://t.co/HUGnG0W9sw pic.twitter.com/RhlgtHBUlH — Donald J. Thump🇺🇸 (PARLER: @NinjaInk) (@POTUSThump) July 22, 2020

On the actual Kickstarter page, Lim and writer Mark Pellegrini give a more in-depth look at their ongoing series.

It explains, “BLACK HOPS: U.S.A.-*-G.I is the ongoing comic book series about a covert strike force consisting of modern day cryptids. Their mission: to thwart an evil organization that specializes in the creation, capture, and weaponization of cryptids of their own.”

It also reveals that Black Hops is actually the codename for Task Force 22114. It “is the U.S. military’s ultimate cover operations strike team. Comprised of super-powered animals and their handlers, they are charged with safeguarding the United States and eliminating high-powered threats to its citizens.”

The team consists of U.S.A.-*-G.I., PATRIOT-R, RIGOR TORTOISE, and Penelope Freling.

As for the actual plot for Black Hops Vol. 3, the Kickstarter reveals Black Hops “must infiltrate a castle in Europe to rescue a defector to the United States with critical information on CRYPTIQ. Unfortunately for them, CRYPTIQ is gunning for this asset as well and it’s a race against time to see who gets the target first!”

It will take place about a year following the events of Black Hops Volume 2: Hare Trigger.

The campaign includes a pinup by artist CuteSexyRobutts. Take a look.

Not only does it come with a pinup of Penelope Freling by CuteSexyRobutts, but there are also back covers by KaFun and Jacob Gerber.

The Kickstarter campaign has already earned $20,797 from a $2,000 goal. It has been backed by 549 people.

What do you make of the Penelope Freling pinup by CuteSexyRobutts? Do you plan on backing Black Hops Volume 3?

