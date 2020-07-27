Artist Shows What Hailee Steinfeld Could Look Like As Female Hawkeye Kate Bishop

Artist Shows What Hailee Steinfeld Could Look Like As Female Hawkeye Kate Bishop

Artist The Imaginative Hobbyist recently put his skills to work to show off what actor Hailee Steinfeld could look like as Kate Bishop a.k.a. Hawkeye.

The Imaginative Hobbyist showed off his handiwork after a recent rumor surfaced indicating that Steinfeld had officially signed in to play Kate Bishop in the previously announced Hawkeye Disney Plus show.

That rumor came from The Illuminerdi who report, “Casting is currently underway for the Hawkeye series, and we can all sleep well knowing that both Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are officially set to star in the project.”

Back in September 2019, Variety reported that Steinfeld had “been offered a lead role in the upcoming Hawkeye series at Disney Plus.” They explained that she would play Kate Bishop if she accepted the role.

In October, Steinfeld would respond to the report while on the red carpet for Apple TV’s Dickinson saying, “That I don’t know about!” She would add, “I don’t know. I have no idea what you’re talking about.”

The report would continue to go unconfirmed. Instead a rumor in January would surface indicating that Marvel Studios put the Hawkeye production on hold.

That rumor came from Charles Murphy at Murphy’s Multiverse. He detailed, “Production on Marvel Studios planned Disney Plus series, Hawkeye, has been postponed indefinitely.”

Murphy would follow that up with a rumor in June claiming the working title for the show was Anchor Point. However, he also indicated that “it’s no longer clear when we hould expect production to begin as Marvel Studios has given no updates.”

No official announcement regarding Steinfeld has been made.

Marvel Studios did announce the Hawkeye series at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019.

Renner appeared during the announcement and stated, “What I get to do in the show, ultimately is shepherd an amazing character to be ultimately be a better version of me.”

He added, “The fiber of what Hawkeye is, at least what I think Hawkeye is, is a superhero without superpowers. And I get to teach someone else to be a superhero without superpowers.”

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed that Renner’s Clint Barton would be mentoring Kate Bishop and also teased they would be exploring more of Barton’s time as Ronin.

He stated, “Bringing Kate Bishop into the MCU and by the way we’ll explore more of his time as Ronin in this series.”

While, the Steinfeld casting is still just a rumor, The Imaginative Hobbyist shared his mock up of her as Kate Bishop.

Here’s a better look.

What do you think? Do you want to see Hailee Steinfeld play Kate Bishop in the Hawkeye Disney Plus series?

