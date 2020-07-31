Amazon’s The Boys’ Executive Producer Seth Rogen Claims Christians Believe Jews Need To Die In Israel To Fulfill An Apocalyptic Prophecy

Amazon’s The Boys’ Executive Producer Seth Rogen Claims Christians Believe Jews Need To Die In Israel To Fulfill An Apocalyptic Prophecy

Invincible actor and The Boys executive producer Seth Rogen recently made some controversial comments where he claimed Christians believe Jews need to die in Israel to fulfill an apocalyptic prophecy.

Rogen’s comments came during a recent appearance on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast where he was promoting his latest project An American Pickle.

Along with his comments on Christianity, Rogen and Maron would discuss their thoughts on the nation of Israel and how he viewed the nation-state in relation to his Jewish upbringing.

Around the episode’s 26 minute mark, host Marc Maron, himself of Jewish descent, moved the conversation to the topic of the Jewish people post-Holocaust and how many in the community should have settled in more areas instead of the majority settling in modern-day Israel.

Maron stated, “That was actually a plan when the Jews fled the Holocaust to spread out. There was actually an organization that would place Jews in as many places as possible. So they couldn’t corral them up again.”

Related: Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling Warns Society Is “On The Brink Of A Medical Scandal” In Regards To Transgenderism in Youths

Rogen quickly agreed with the idea, “I think that’s a better strategy… You don’t keep all your Jews in one basket. I don’t understand why they did that. It makes no sense whatsoever. I agree with that strategy. ”

Rogen then added, “And it would be nice to live somewhere that was not a part of the Christian apocalyptic prophecy, is also probably a good idea. Maybe settle somewhere that the Christians don’t think you all have to die in order for the apocalypse to happen.”

Maron then interjected, “And they want us all to go there. They need a certain number of Jews…”

“They need us to go there so we can die so the apocalypse can take place,” Rogen responded.

Maron then added, “It’s nice to know in the present they need us.

Rogen then stated, “There’s a similar, some common vested interest in the meantime.”

“The Christians, they need us for their ridiculous vision and they are not gunning for us, not the Christians,” Maron responded.

Rogen then added, “But luckily it serves our ridiculous…our ridiculous visions are temporarily parallel, and aligned with one another.”

Maron would then ask Rogen, “Could you imagine living in Israel? Would you ever go live in Israel?” Rogen bluntly stated, “No. It would be…”

Maron then interjected, “I’m the same way. And we are going to piss off a bunch of Jews.”

He elaborated, “For some reason my mother, who is not religious or whatever, but her generation they were kind of hung up on Israel and they find some comfort in it. I’ve been there and I couldn’t imagine living here. Tense.”

Further discussing the appeal of Israel, Rogen would remark that there were “nice parts”, but voiced his feelings that the conflict-prone area was too worrisome.

Rogen then proceeded to offer his opinion that the idea of Israel was “antiquated” due to its religious significance, telling Maron “I don’t understand. To me, it just seems very, like an antiquated thought process. Like, if it is for religious reasons, I don’t agree with it because I think religion is silly. ”

Related: Daredevil Season 1 Showrunner Steven DeKnight Responds To Nobu Actor Peter Shinkoda’s Accusations Against Jeph Loeb

Referring back to his opposition to keeping all your eggs in a single basket, Rogen would assert that “If it is truly for the preservation of Jewish people, it makes no sense, because again, you don’t keep something you’re trying to preserve all in one place especially when that place has proven to be… pretty volatile. You know, I’m trying to keep all these things safe, I’m going to put them in my blender and hope that that’s the best place! That will do it! It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Rogen then reflected on what he was taught within his own community, “And I also think that as a Jewish person, like I was fed a huge amount of lies about Israel my entire life. You know, they never tell you, that ‘oh by the way, there were people there.’ They make it seem like it was– just sitting there. Oh the fucking door’s open!”

Maron would add that the land was viewed as, “Ours for the taking.”

Rogen added, “They forget to include the fact to every young Jewish person that ‘Oh by the way there were people there.'”

Related: Thor’s Natalie Portman, Joker’s Joaquin Phoenix, And Dozens Of Other Celebrities Push Petition That Calls For The End Of “Anti-Black Police Terror”

Maron responded, “They just want to make sure that you were frightened of your own survival to the point that when you get old enough that you will make sure money goes to Israel and that trees are planted, and that you always speak highly of Israel, and Israel must survive no matter what.”

Rogen then replied, “I don’t understand it at all. I think for Jewish people especially who view themselves as progressive, and who view themselves as analytical, and who view themselves as people who ask a lot of questions and really challenge the status quo — Like, What are we doing?”

Maron would then state, “Well, yea there’s the thing…I get frightened to talk about it. You start to… And we’re afraid of Jews.”

Rogen then stated, “I’m afraid of Jews. I’m 100% afraid of Jews. Which as we started it, aside from James Kahn we have no one to be afraid of.”

Maron then says, “It’s those Republican Jews, buddy.”

Rogen adds, “No, it’s scary. But we are Jews, we can say whatever we want about…If anyone can say whatever the f*** they want about this shit it should be two famous Jewish people, who if anyone is getting rounded up first its our f***ing asses. We are outwardly Jewish.”

In the past, Seth Rogen had been a major supporter of the Jewish nation.

According to the Jerusalem Post, he signed a letter in 2014, along with 200 other Hollywood celebrities in support of Israel’s continued warfare campaign against Hamas.

As for Rogen’s An American Pickle film, it is expected to release on August 6, 2020 on HBO Max. The film follows an immigrant worker at a pickle factory who is preserved for 100 years and wakes up in Brooklyn.

Here’s the official description from HBO Max:

“AN AMERICAN PICKLE, directed by Brandon Trost, is based on Simon Rich’s New Yorker novella and stars Seth Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family. One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present-day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn’t aged a day. But when he seeks out his family, he is troubled to learn that his only surviving relative is his great-grandson, Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand.”

The film stars Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum and Ben Greenbaum and Sarah Snook as Sarah Greenbum. It is directed by Brandon Trost.

What do you make of Rogen’s comments about Christians and Israel?

(Visited 3,012 times, 3,012 visits today)