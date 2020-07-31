US Congressional Candidate Claims “Dragon Ball Z Is One Of The Top Issues” In Tweet About “Anime Porn”

US Congressional Candidate Claims “Dragon Ball Z Is One Of The Top Issues” In Tweet About “Anime Porn”

Florida Congressional candidate KW Miller took aim at popular anime series Dragon Ball Z and anime in general in a tweet about anime porn.

He claimed that anime causes a great deal of harm to American children.

Miller is currently campaigning for election to the United States House of Representatives in Florida’s 18th Congressional District.

The district covers parts of the southeastern portion of the state; this includes Port St. Lucie, Fort Pierce, Stuart, and Jupiter.

He claims to be a staunch conservative and is running on a platform of strict adherence to the Constitution and is vowing to fight “Leftist Dark Money Globalists.”

In regards to anime, he took to Twitter where he stated, “They are now introducing a great deal of anime porn into the internet matrix.”

“Dragon Ball Z is one of the top issues here,” he added.

He didn’t stop there. He then wrote, “They are sexualizing cartoon characters to push a depraved agenda on our kids.”

He then questioned, “What’s next? Where will it end?”

Kneon from Clownfish TV reacted to Miller’s comment saying, “And Dragon Ball Z? Of all the stuff you are going to get offended about? There is no porn in Dragon Ball Z, dude. I don’t know what Dragon Ball Z stuff you are looking at. But I don’t think it was official.”

He then asked, “Are you talking about naked Goku from 30 years ago? Is that what you were offended by?”

K.W. Miller’s statement is the latest example of the growing trend of individuals making uninformed accusations towards anime and related content.

Related: Australian Senator Stirling Griff Accuses Sword Art Online, Goblin Slayer, And Eromanga Sensei Of “Child Exploitation”

Earlier this year, Australian Senator Stirling Griff claimed that certain anime and manga titles, such as Eromanga Sensei and Sword Art Online, constituted “child abuse material” and claimed that these series were “used by paedophiles as tools to groom children.”

Griff’s former chief-of-staff, Connie Bonaros, would make similar accusations against titles including Goblin Slayer and NO GAME NO LIFE in July. Bonaro’s accusations would eventually lead to international Japanese book retailer Kinokuniya, whom Bonaros directly accused of supporting child sexual abuse for stocking the titles, removing the offending titles from their Sydney branch.

In recent weeks, the newly debuted Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! has been targeted by Western critics for allegedly promoting pedophilia due to the title character’s small stature and large breast size, despite her canonical age being explictly stated as 19.

What do you make of K.W. Miller’s Tweets and claims. Could anime really be a gateway to more sinster activities? Or is this just another incarnation of the mythical “Florida Man?”

(Visited 298 times, 298 visits today)