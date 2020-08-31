Bella Thorne Accused of Lying About Plans for Joint Sean Baker OnlyFans-Based Movie Project

Bella Thorne has allegedly lied about her plans to produce a movie based on the adult website OnlyFans. This comes after her alleged partner on the project, Sean Baker, has denied any involvement in any films related to the actress.

The actress joined the amateur, subscription-based adult platform earlier this month and had already amassed over $2 million from fans and subscribers before her account was a week old.

In an August 25th interview with The LA Times, Thorne would explain that she joined the site not just to make money. According to her, it was to allegedly conduct research for a new film set to be produced with Baker, the acclaimed director of films such as Tangerine and The Florida Project.

“It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently,” Thorne told the news outlet via text message. “What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans?”

“How can it change your life for the worse and the better?”, Thorne continued. “How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course.”

Thorne stated that Baker was set to write and direct the film, while she would act in an unconfirmed role.

However, just days later, Baker would deny any involvement with Thorne or the supposed OnlyFans project.

On August 28th, Baker provided a statement to The LA times in an attempt to “make it clear that the news of me making a film (documentary or fiction narrative) about OnlyFans and using Bella Thorne as research is false.”

“I’m NOT attached to this project,” Baker adamantly confirmed.

According to Baker, Thorne’s presumption was based on an August phone call between the two creatives wherein Baker entertained the future possibility of a film that would “focus on her life and the circumstances leading to her joining OnlyFans.”

Baker further clarified that “On that call, I advised her team to consult with sex workers and address the way she went about this as to NOT hurt the sex work industry.”.

“This has been the extent of my involvement. I am an ally and have literally devoted my career to tell stories that remove stigma and normalize lifestyles that are under attack. I would never do anything that could possibly hurt the community.”

As of writing, Thorne has not responded to Baker’s denial or to requests from various news outlets for comment.

What do you think of Thorne’s involvement with OnlyFans? Is this all a stunt, or is there something else going on? Let me know your thoughts!

