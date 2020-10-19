Justified Actor Nick Searcy Blasts Greg Pak, Mark Waid, Ron Marz, Cull Bunn, Heather Antos, Jody Houser And Other Comic Creatives As “Fascists”

Actor Nick Searcy, known for his roles in Fried Green Tomatoes, Justified, and The Shape of Water, blasted a number of comic book creatives including Mark Waid, Greg Pak, and Heather Antos as “fascists.”

Searcy responded to a tweet from former Marvel Comics and DC Comics colorist Brett R. Smith, who pointed out that this handful of comic book creatives were holding a virtual fundraiser to support former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris’ run for President and Vice President of the United States.

Smith wrote on Twitter, “Marvel & DC Artists, Writers & Editors hold a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden & Kamala Harris. The mainstream comic book industry is no different than Hollywood.”

He added, “It’s a place of coercive group think and of blacklists for those who don’t comply.”

As you can see in Smith’s tweet a virtual comic panel will be moderated by Bob Harrison and will feature Mark Waid, Ron Marz, Greg Pak, Peter Krause, Heather Antos, Chris Sotomayor, Jamal Igle, Jody Houser, David Gallaher, Andrew Dalhouse, Bekah Caden, Rich Douek, Richard Clark, Pete Pantazis, Steve Orlando, Cullen Bunn, and Alex Sanchez.

The panel will take place on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 6 p.m. ET.

Jody Houser promoted the panel on Twitter writing, “THIST THURSDAY! I’m one small part of this massive Comic Panel For Biden being held online at 6pm EDT/3pm PDT. We have panelists from every part of the comics process, so something for everyone!”

Chris Sotomayor added, “There are plenty of donation tiers with great opportunities to take advantage of.”

In order to attend the panel, you must at least purchase or contribute a $50 ticket. Other levels include a $250 ticket, $1,000 ticket, $2,800 ticket, and a $5,600 ticket.

The highest contribution level gives donors access to the general admission, the VIP event, a one-on-one video chat with one of the “big named” panel guests, and a writing critique or portfolio review.

Searcy responded to Smith’s tweet and described those participating in the panel as “fascists.”

He wrote, “These are the fascists. Agree with them, or you are out of the business.”

Searcy wasn’t the only one to respond to Smith’s tweet. Former Deputy Assistant to the President and Strategist to President Donald Trump Sebastian Gorka referred to those on the panel as “snowflakes.”

He simply wrote, “Snowflakes all.”

What do you make of Searcy and Gorka’s comments regarding these comic book professionals fundraising for former Vice President Joe Biden?

