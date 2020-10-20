Chris Pratt Attacked As White Supremacist After Not Being Part Of Avengers-Themed Virtual Fundraiser For Joe Biden

Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World trilogy star Chris Pratt has once again come under fire from social media users, this time due to his absence from the list of attendees for an upcoming virtual fundraiser being held by his fellow Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame co-stars in support of former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Titled “Voters Assemble!”, the October 20th fundraiser is set to feature “Q&A and trivia hosted by [Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors] The Russo Brothers” as well as appearances by Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris and various Avengers cast members including Don Cheadle (War Machine), Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), and Zoe Saldana (Gamora).

Attendance is open to the public but requires a donation of any amount to the Joe Biden Victory Fund, which unsurprisingly aims to “elect Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot.”

Curiously, despite the absence of several notable, eligible American voters among the Avengers, including Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), and Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), users on social media took specific issue with Pratt’s nonattendance, with many angered by their own assumptions that his aversion to supporting the Biden candidacy meant that he was a supporter of President Donald Trump.

“Dammit, I am literally just finding out that Chris Pratt is a trump supporter and I am so messed up behind that,” wrote children’s author and Really American Senior Advisor Majid M. Padellan.

@GwotThor stated that “Chris Pratt being a MAGA dummy really was not something I was mentally prepared for.”

User @cinematicsmith posted a picture of Regina King’s character from HBO’s Watchmen discovering a KKK uniform in the closet of the character Judd Crawford alongside a caption that read “chris pratt’s closet be like,” implying the actor was an outright white supremacist.

User @DAVN_MITCHELL wrote, “I’m really frustrated that I cant watch Parks and Rec the same way now that I know Chris Pratt is a white supremacist.”

However, contrary to this widespread assumption, there is no public evidence to support the claim that Pratt will be voting for the current President in his re-election bid this November, and records show that he previously donated $2,000 USD to the 2020 presidential campaign of US Representative Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard is a Democrat and represents Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district.

Others accused Pratt of being anti-LGBT and a supporter of gay conversion therapy, again without evidence, based solely on his attendance of the Hillsong Church, a church that holds “traditional Christian thought on gay lifestyles and gay marriage.”

Pratt previously responded to similar accusations leveled at him by Ellen Page by stating that he was “a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of their fellow man.”

“Chris Pratt thinks it’s acceptable for a church to literally torture LGBT kids until they say they’re straight,” claimed user @vote4robgill. “@prattprattpratt is a monster for defending conversion therapy.”

User @vibesexualsimi pointed to the bio of an unspecified Chris Pratt social media account, which featured a variation of the same bio Pratt uses on his personal accounts, and said that “chris pratt’s bio radiates homophobic white christian supremacist energy”.

Author and journalist Chrissy Stroop dismissed “those insisting there’s “no source” showing that Chris Pratt supports conversion therapy” and argued that “you don’t get to go to a notoriously homophobic and abuse-harboring church like Hillsong and then pretend that you’re not complicit.”

This outrage also coincided with an instance of the semi-regular circulation of a popular internet meme that presents users with Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Chris Prine, and Chris Evans and asks users to choose one ‘to go.’

Notably, in response to this iteration of the post, former Marvel author Chuck Wendig and Marvel’s Spider Man voice actress Felicia Day stated that they would “always” choose Pratt.

Twitter user @EricChants added, “Chris Pratt supports Trump & is a member of a mega church that does conversion therapy & won’t have any queer people in any position of leadership etc.”

They added, “Let’s not get into this, we remove the person who’s a white supremacist.”

What do you make of this attack against Pratt? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below.

