Robert Downey Jr. Defends Chris Pratt From Social Media Mob Attacking Him As A “White Supremacist”

Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. took to Instagram to not only defend Chris Pratt, but chided those attacking him for his faith and his perceived political opinions.

Downey Jr. wrote, “What a world… The “sinless” are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt…”

He went on to describe Pratt, “A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude… AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value.”

Downey Jr. then gave some advice to those attacking The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, “If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness…”

Finally, he concluded the post writing, “Chris Pratt, I got yer back back back.”

Downey Jr. was not the only one to defend Pratt.

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo would also defend his fellow Avengers: Endgame actor on Twitter.

Ruffalo wrote, “You all, Chris Pratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life.”

He added, “He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”

Ruffalo’s comments are quite interesting given he engages in the same types of social media mobs that have targeted Chris Pratt.

In fact, just earlier this month, Ruffalo accused Vice President Mike Pence of “white male supremacy.”

Not only has Ruffalo gone after Mike Pence, but he’s insinuated that supporters of President Donald Trump are “xenophobic.”

In March, Ruffalo wrote on Twitter, “Dear Donald Trump, When you blame a virus on an entire race of people, you turn people against them. When you make these unscientific political statements, some of your followers begin to act violently and in exclusionary, xenophobic ways against these people. Do better.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn would also defend Chris Pratt.

He responded to Ruffalo’s tweet writing, “Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. Chris Pratt is the best dude in the world. I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian.”

The Suicide Squad director would also praise Pratt’s character writing, “What matters to me is how people treat the crew members, and wait staff, and fans. And Chris Pratt is always incredibly kind to these people, which is one of the reasons I love him.”

Gunn would also question why people believe Chris Pratt is a Donald Trump supporter. He wrote in response to a fan question asking if Pratt ever stated he supported Trump, “No. So why are people assuming this and tweeting this? No clue. It’s weird.”

Like Ruffalo, Gunn has also gone after President Donald Trump and his supporters. Back in 2018 in a response to a tweet from Ava DuVernay, Gunn implied that President Trump and his supporters are white nationalists.

He wrote, “Technically, anything Trump says is something a white nationalist says after he says it.”

Gunn has also described the President as a “child-abusing wad of orange, inflected phlegm come to life.”

They aren’t missing a conductor. His name is Donald Trump, a child-abusing wad of orange, infected phlegm come to life, and he could stop this with a phone call. But refuses until the American people give him money they don’t have to build a wall. https://t.co/fd1BRbwzWp — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 19, 2018

Frozen voice actor Josh Gad would also defend Pratt in response to Ruffalo’s tweet.

He wrote, “Seconded. They don’t get better than Chris Pratt.”

But much like Mark Ruffalo and James Gunn, Gad has his own history of being involved in social media mobs.

In 2016, he wrote, “Not all Trump supporters are racist. But sometimes it does feel like all racists are Trump supporters.”

Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Zoe Saldana would also show her support for him.

She wrote on Twitter, “No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it. – Tupac.”

She then added, “You got this Chris Pratt. Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth!”

Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, would also defend him on Instagram after E! News asked, “Which Hollywood Chris is the best? Marvel, weigh in, and see which actor the internet is giving the boot to.”

Schwarzenegger responded in a comment writing, “Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people struggling in so many ways.”

She added, “Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.”

What do you make of Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, James Gunn, and Josh Gad’s defense of Chris Pratt?

