In light of the reports that Australia was enforcing a ban on the import of hentai and adult anime products into the country, adult anime retailer OtonaJP has released a statement reassuring their customers that they will continue to ship anime-related adult products to the land down under.

Related: Australia Bans Import of Hentai And Other Adult Anime Products from Japan!

OtonaJP opened their statement by recalling that “about 2 weeks ago, news arised [sic] that Hentai and Adult Toys are now banned in Australia” and how “The news which was spread by some retailers, soon were picked up by several outlets, making the Onahole and Hentai community living in Australia worried and feeling insecure.”

The Japan-based retailer then noted their desire “to straighten out a few things here without making this post too long,” before stressing how “we only speak on our behalf and can not and will not comment on other retailers positions or statements.”

Related: No Game No Life Light Novel Volumes Banned from Australia by Government Classification Board

“otonaJP still ships to Australia, with Japan Post as well as DHL,” they stated directly. “Australia has already been one of the countries that has more strict rules in place than others when it comes to Hentai content for quite some time.”

“The truth however also is that many countries in the world have similar laws and if worst comes to worst, customs officers in pretty much any country in the world can stop your package, based on their laws if they consider the shown characters too young.”

“So beside being stricter than others, the situation in Australia is not much different from the US or even Europe,” they concluded.

Related: Kinokuniya Sydney Removes Various Manga, Including Goblin Slayer and Sword Art Online, Following Complaints of “Child Pornography ” by Australian Legislator

As for what has changed for their Australian customers, OtonaJP reassured those concerned that “to be honest, nothing” would be different, “at least not ordering from us.”

“We are shipping well over 500 packages to Australia alone every month with no troubles, most of them with DHL,” they explained. “Sure, things can change and certain delivery options might not be available anymore in the future or change but we will always continue to serve and support our Australian customers and the Hentai Community in down under.”

It should be noted that OtonaJP primarily specializes in adult toys and similar items, rather than outright hentai anime, manga, and games.

It is possible that, though the packaging of some of these items features risqué and sometimes explicit character artwork, the fact that these items are not a media form of ‘pornography’ may serve as a point of distinction in the eyes of Australian customs. However, as of writing, this remains speculation.

(Visited 388 times, 63 visits today)