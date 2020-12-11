Rumor: Margot Robbie’s New Pirates of the Caribbean Character To Be LGBT

A new rumor claims that Margot Robbie wants her new Pirates of the Caribbean character to be LGBT.

Back in June, it was reported Robbie would be headlining a new “female-fronted” Pirates of the Caribbean with Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson writing the script.

In that report from The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed Robbie’s Pirates of the Caribbean film would not spin-off of the original five films starring Johnny Depp, who played Captain Jack Sparrow.

Instead Robbie’s film would be “a wholly original story with new characters under the Pirates moniker.”

At the time, this new “female-fronted” film led by Robbie would also be separate from the previously announced Pirates of the Caribbean reboot that had Deadpool writers Rheet Reese and Paul Wernick originally attached to.

The two writers would eventually exit the project being replaced by long-time Pirates of the Caribbean scribe Ted Elliot and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.

Robbie would eventually confirm the reports that she was heading a new Pirates of the Caribbean film in November.

She told Collider that the film would present “a lot of girl power.” However, she also added that “it’s too early to talk about it.”

Robbie elaborated, “I’m not a producer Pirates, so I’ll sit back and kind of wait for the process the way you’re allowed to do as an actor, which is nice.”

“I don’t have to stress about it just yet. We’re really, really excited at the prospect of kind of adding a very key female element to that world,” she added.

Now, a new rumor claims Robbie is looking to have her character be LGBT in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean film.

British tabloid The Express reports, “According to a Hollywood insider, the star has apparently been looking for ways to spice up her character a little bit more, and bring her into the 21st century – despite living in the golden era of piracy.”

Their source tells them, “Margot wants her character in PotC film to be LGBT.”

It’s possible this might be the “very key female element” that Robbie previously alluded to.

Regardless of whether this rumor is true, as my colleague Spencer Baculi pointed out, while Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow has been the face of the franchise, it has not been lacking in regards to interesting and complex female characters.

Keira Knightley’s Elizabeth Swann would go from the daughter of a British governor to the captain of the Empress. She would even be elected to become the Pirate King. And she just didn’t get to that position by being a female. She used her guile and wits to outsmart and outthink those around her.

For example, she secured her safety on Sao Feng’s Empress by having the pirate believe she was the sea goddess Calypso.

And Calypso is another character that played an important role in the Pirates franchise. Her character, played by Naomie Harris, was pivotal in bringing Captain Barbossa back from the dead. In exchange, Barbossa would free her from the mortal form she had been imprisoned in by Davy Jones.

Maybe one of the more under appreciated female characters in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is Zoe Saldana’s Anamaria. When we first meet, she bargains with Jack Sparrow to claim the Interceptor as her own.

After Jack was left behind on Isla de Muerta, it’s Anamaria who captains the Interceptor before they are eventually run down by Barbossa and the Black Pearl.

Nevertheless, the list of interesting and complex characters in the franchise could go on, so it’s really odd that Robbie would want to market the film as “girl power” film.

What do you make of this latest rumor? Are you interested in what Margot Robbie and Disney will do with this new Pirates of the Caribbean film?

