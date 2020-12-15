Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson continues to diversify its cast and revamp characters. We’ve learned the movie will change the hair color, and more, of college-age hero Cyclone to further that aim.

Cyclone will be played by a young non-binary actor named Quintessa Swindell, revealed by Johnson on Instagram. “Ready to rumble. My pleasure to officially welcome, Quintessa Swindell to our BLACK ADAM cast,” he wrote.

Related: New Rumor Provides Update On Black Adam’s Doctor Fate

“They’ll be taking on the role of CYCLONE,” The Rock continued, referring to Swindell by the preferred pronouns (They/Them). “Can’t wait to work with them and WE READY to rumble in the DC jungle.”

Swindell is an early 20-something and a relative newcomer. The actor has a few credits, all fairly recent. The most noteworthy is Netflix teen drama Trinkets but there are also upcoming roles in the films Granada Nights and Voyagers starring Dark Phoenix actor Tye Sheridan and The Batman’s Colin Farrell.

Related Rumor: Black Adam To Race-Bend The Red-Headed Cyclone

Swindell also showed up in an episode of HBO’s Zendaya vehicle Euphoria titled “The Trials and Tribulations of Trying To Pee While Depressed.”

On Instagram, Swindell’s brief bio reads “The Art of Resistance. (They/Them),” while there are posts showing support for Kamala Harris and quarantining.

Related Black Adam Rumor: Red Tornado Mathilda ‘Ma’ Hunkel Will Be Transgender

Casting information from months ago indicated they were going to race-swap the typically ginger Maxine – as they did with Hawkman by casting Aldis Hodge. If Swindell is an Alexandra Shipp-type is up for debate.

Selecting someone who identifies as non-binary adds a new element, but it’s unclear if they’ll portray Cyclone that way.

The character is the granddaughter of the original Red Tornado, Ma Hunkel, in the comics. Rumors stipulate this back story will be held onto for Black Adam, though with the twist that granny Hunkel – who parodically impersonated a man in the Golden Age – is trans.

Related Rumor: Black Adam Leak Reveals Superman Has a Post Credit Scene

Black Adam is bringing to the cinema the Justice Society, first seen on small screens in two different iterations on Smallville and Stargirl.

In the movie, it’s believed we will see two versions of the team as well – one past and one present that will include Cyclone.

Sarah Shahi and Noah Centineo are part of the cast too. Founding JSA member Doctor Fate is not yet cast.

Although Johnson teased on Twitter that casting for him is coming soon.

In response to a tweet from Grace Randolph he wrote, “The good doctor is coming soon, Grace…..”

Johnson confirms in his post welcoming Swindell that production on Black Adam is set to begin in the spring.

What do you make of this casting?

(Visited 519 times, 548 visits today)