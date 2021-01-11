Disney CEO Bob Chapek condemned the recent protests at the U.S. Capitol in a statement shared to the Walt Disney Company’s official Twitter account.

Chapek wrote, “Yesterday was a sad and tragic day for our country, one unlike any other in our history. What we saw was an egregious and inexcusable assault on America’s most revered institution and our democracy. Thankfully, the democratic process that we hold dear ultimately prevailed.”

He then called for unity, “Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we come together as one nation – united by our shared values, including decency, kindness, and respect for others.”

“We should seize this opportunity and move ahead with optimism and hope for a better, brighter future for all of America,” he concluded.

While Chapek claims America’s values are “decency, kindness, and respect for others,” one has to wonder whether those are indeed Disney’s values.

Related: Chinese Communist Party Publicity Department Operating in Uyghur Autonomous Region Receives “Special Thanks” In Disney’s Mulan Remake

Following the release of Mulan to their streaming platform, Disney+, the megacorporation explicitly thanked the Chinese Communist Party in the post-credits.

And it wasn’t just the Chinese Communist Party at-large, Yahoo! News reports they offered “special thanks to four Chinese Communist Party propaganda departments and a public security bureau in the region of Xinjiang where more than a millions Muslims, mostly of the Uyghur minority, have been imprisoned in concentration camps.”

In fact, Yahoo! reports that Disney “revealed some scenes in the live action remake of its 1998 animated film, which was released on its Disney+ streaming platform over the weekend, were filmed in the region.”

As Bounding Into Comics previously reported, the Chinese Communist Party has used been accused of using extreme authoritarian measures in the region such as re-education camps, forced sterilization, and hard labor camps.

Reports in 2019 claimed that between 1 million and 2 million people had been sent to re-education camps.

Jennifer Choo at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies reported on a multidisciplinary panel of experts discussing China back in November 2019.

She wrote, “Over ten million Muslim minorities in the region are under lock-down control, and over one million Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims have allegedly disappeared into internment camps.”

Choo added, “Beijing has characterized the camps as vocational training centers to fight Islamic extremism and recently claimed that most of the detainees have been released. Recent New York Times exposé based on an unprecedented leak of over 400-pages of internal Party documents made clear, however, that the camps are anything but job-training centers.”

The New York Times described the camps as China’s “most far-reaching internment campaign since the Mao era.”

Disney let alone Bob Chapek have yet to make a statement condemning the Chinese camps in Xianjing.

If Disney and Bob Chapek’s values are really “decency, kindness, and respect for others,” one would think they would be condemning a government that is imprisoning millions of its own citizens.

However, Chapek and Disney are doing no such thing. Instead they are getting in bed with China.

Back in 2019, it was announced that Disney was partnering with Chinese-owned Tencent for a distribution deal to bring Star Wars to China. The deal would allow Tencent’s China Literature, the largest e-books and online reading platform in China to license and distribute dozens of translated Star Wars novels.

Not only that, but they also announced a plan to publish the first Star Wars novel written by a Chinese author.

Disney also didn’t make any comments when the Chinese Communist Party and the Hong Kong police used brutal tactics to beat down protestors just last year.

In fact, the opposite was true. Mulan star Liu Yifei expressed her support for the communist regime and Hong Kong police. As translated by CNN, She wrote on Chinese social media platform Weibo, “I support the Hong Kong police. You can all attack me now. What a shame for Hong Kong.”

Twitter user Vivienne Chow shared a screen cap of Yifei’s post on Weibo.

What do you make of Chapek’s condemnation of the protests at the U.S. Capitol, but his silence in regards to the camps in Xianjing?

(Visited 862 times, 44 visits today)