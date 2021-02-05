Apex Legends Players Receive Black Lives Matter Badge In Honor Of Black History Month

Apex Legends Players Receive Black Lives Matter Badge In Honor Of Black History Month

Respawn has gifted all Apex Legends players a complimentary Black Lives Matter badge in honor of Black History Month.

Related: Spider-Man: Miles Morales Rewards Players For Side-Quest Completion With Black Lives Matter Mural

The icon, which features a ‘black power fist’ against a yellow diamond, was revealed on February 2nd, with Respawn announcing from the official Apex Legends Twitter account that “in celebration of Black History Month, we’re granting all players a Black Lives Matter badge at 8pm PT.”

“It’s a small reminder that we must always stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, partners, family, friends, & players in the fight against racism and social injustice,” they added.

Related: Warner Bros. New Gods Director Ava DuVernay Tells Black Lives Matter Supporters “We Are In A War”

Apex Legends Development Director Tim Lewinson, who played a part in adding the badge to the game, wrote on Twitter, “Working together with this team, creating this in-game badge to honour the fight for #BlackLivesMatter as part of Apex Legends has been one of the BEST experiences of my career.”

“I’m proud to work with accomplices,” he added, “not just allies.”

Related: IGN Features Front Page Promotion of Several Black Lives Matter Charities

Respawn entertainment is far from the first video game related company to prominently endorse the Black Lives Matter movement.

Upon completion of a certain set of side quests in Insomniac’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, players are rewarded with the painting of a Black Lives Matter mural on the side of one of Harlem’s buildings.

Related: Cartoon Network’s Toonami Runs New Bumper Supporting Black Lives Matter

In August, following the Black Lives Matter-associated protests and riots in Kenosha, WI, IGN featured a front page promotion of several charities related to the movement.

Conversely, Ubisoft bowed to public pressure and removed Black Lives Matter imagery from Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad after critics took offense to its in-game use by the title’s antagonistic forces.

What do you make of Respawn’s complimentary Black Lives Matter badge? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!

(Visited 156 times, 156 visits today)