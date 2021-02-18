Headhunted To Another World: From Salaryman To Heavenly King Manga Series Coming To North America

Seven Seas Entertainment announced they acquired the license for Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Heavenly King! by Muramitsu and Benigashira.

The manga follows Japanese salaryman Uchimura Dennosuke as he travels to Vietnam and ends up dying in a hit-and-run accident. Upon his death he is reincarnated in another world and contracts with the Demon King to become one of the Four Heavenly Kings of his army.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Heavenly King! Vol. 1 will arrive in North America in September 2021. It will be published in both print and on digital platforms in single volume editions.

It will retail for $12.99 in the United States of America and $16.99 in Canada.

