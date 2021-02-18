Koei Tecmo America announced the return of their action series Samurai Warriors with the release timeframe of Samurai Warriors 5.

In a press release, Koei Tecmo revealed Samurai Warriors 5 will be available to play on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC sometime this summer. No exact was given.

For those unfamiliar with the Samurai Warriors franchise, it’s developed by Omega Force, a division of Koei Tecmo.

The first installment of the franchise debuted on the PlayStation 2 and Xbox back in 2004. That first game saw players able to play 15 historical figures from the Warring States period of Japan.

As one of these characters, players fend off hordes of enemy soldiers and must defeat the enemy commander using a variety of combo attacks as well as special attacks called Musou attacks. As you progress through the game, your characters level up and you gain new attacks and weapons letting you take on ever more powerful enemies.

According to Koei Tecmo, Samurai Warriors 5 will be a “fresh, re-imagining of the franchise, including an all-new storyline, as well as revamped character designs and a stylish new visual presentation.”

With this new storyline, the game will be set in the Sengoku period and characters like Nobunaga, Oda, and Mitsuhide Akechi will be featured.

The official description on the game’s page for Nintendo Switch provides more information stating, “he story takes place after the Ōnin War during the golden age of the Sengoku period, and features a story that centers on the lives of two of the most representative military commanders of this era: Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi.”

They will also be introducing a new gameplay mode called SAMURAI skirmish.

This new gameplay mode and more will be introduced during the Samurai Warriors 5 livestream on February 25th.

A trailer for the game was unveiled during the latest Nintendo Direct announcement. Take a look.

Are you interested in seeing what Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have in store with Samurai Warriors 5?

