Children’s Book Author Meena Harris Deletes Tweet Saying “Violent White Men Are The Greatest Terrorist Threat To Our Country”

Children’s book author and the niece of sitting Vice President Kamala Harris, Meena Harris, took to Twitter to state she deleted a tweet saying, “Violent white men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country.”

Harris authored the children’s picture book Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea in 2020 with artist Ana Ramirez Gonzalez. The book is based on her mother, Maya, and her aunt Kamala’s childhood.

Recently she reacted to the shootings in Boulder, Colorado on Twitter stating, “The Atlanta shooting was not even a week ago. Violent white men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country.”

Harris has since deleted the tweet and issued a statement about it.

She wrote, “I deleted a previous tweet about the suspect in the Boulder shooting. I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men.”

The New York Post reports police identified the suspect of the Boulder, Colorado shooting as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.

The Post’s Lia Eustachewich and Aaron Feis write, “A Syrian-born man was identified Tuesday as the alleged Colorado supermarket shooter who killed 10 people including a police officer — with authorities vowing to bring the “evildoer” to justice.”

They added, “Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of Arvada, Colo., now faces 10 counts of first-degree murder for the rifle rampage he unleashed Monday afternoon in a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colo., where some shoppers were out getting COVID-19 vaccines, officials said at a Tuesday briefing.”

The Daily Beast reported that on a now-deleted Facebook page that Alissa described himself as “born in Syria 1999 came to the USA in 2002. I like wrestling and informational documentaries that’s me.”

The City of Boulder released a photo of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa and detailed that “at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday, March 22, officers were dispatched to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive for a report of an active shooter.”

They added, “Officers arrived on scene within minutes and immediately entered the store and engaged the suspect. There was an exchange of gunfire during which the suspect was shot. No other officers were injured. The suspect was then taken into custody at 3:28 p.m. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is now in stable condition.”

They went on to report, “The suspect has been identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of Arvada. He has been charged with 10 counts of murder in the first degree and will be transported to the Boulder County jail today.”

As for Harris’ claim about “the majority of mass shooting in the U.S. are carried out by white men” a paper written by Benjamin Radford from The Center of Inquiry in 2019 calls that into question.

First, Radford makes it clear there are three different types of mass shootings. He cites Emma Friedel writing, “One recent analysis by Emma Fridel in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence (discussed in more depth later) identified the three most common types of mass shootings: Family killings, felony killings, and public mass killings.”

He then provides a table breaking down Friedel’s findings regarding the background of shooters. 40.06% are white, 37% are black, and 22.94% are other and mixed.

40.06% is not a majority.

Friedel’s paper was written in 2017. The latest Census Bureau estimates from July 2019 claim that people who are white and not Hispanic or Latino make up 60.1% of the population of the United States of America.

