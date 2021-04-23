Supergirl star and transgender activist Nicole Maines has been making headlines recently, claiming that Arkansas’ new transgender laws, which aim to protect children, are hurting the trans community.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, Maines explained that seeing America proposing and approving “anti-trans” bills is “frustrating and enraging.”

“It’s so frustrating and enraging to know that they are citing a concern for children’s safety and they’re citing concerns of child abuse on the floor,” Maines told The Wrap. “And then they’ll go back to the testimony room where trans kids have traveled five plus hours to testify on their own behalf in front of state legislators saying, ‘Please do not take away the care that could save my life.'”

What Maines alludes to in this interview is the passing of the HB 1570 bill in Arkansas, which aims to prevent physicians from providing transgender youth with gender-affirming treatment. This includes puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and even sex reassignment surgeries for individuals under 18.

Maines’ character on Supergirl, Nia Nal/Dreamer, came out as transgender on the 19th episode of the show’s fourth season, and it is very likely that this decision was made on account of Maines’ own experience as a transgender woman (not to mention the extra woke points it scored for The CW).

“When we’re saying ‘Oh, just wait ’til you’re 18,’ we don’t have the luxury of waiting until we’re 18. We don’t,” candidly explained the Supergirl star. We have to make these choices now because, one way or another, we’re going to be going through a puberty. No action is still an action. So we should at least be given the opportunity to have all of the information so we can make an informed decision.”

The Supergirl actor also urged politicians to give transgender individuals the opportunity to advocate for themselves, claiming that they aren’t even given enough time to “convince people” that they know themselves.

“So we only have two minutes to try to convince people ‘Hi, please listen to us and understand that we know what we’re talking about, and we understand ourselves and our bodies, and you know, please don’t hurt us,” Maines explained.

“Please stop hurting us, because we have done this time and time again. You know, it’s bathroom bill 3.0. We’ve been here before,” the Supergirl star continued, while also adding “There is no reason to condemn kids to a life of being miserable because YOU don’t understand what they’re going through.”

Earlier this month, Maines and the Supergirl cast took to Twitter to share their frustration over the passing of bill HB 1570. At the time, Maines expressed that this new law would end up hurting kids.

Maines even goes as far as suggesting that without puberty blockers she “wouldn’t be alive,” which is quite an irresponsible thing to say for a celebrity with over 69K followers on Twitter, as claims like these can end up influencing and triggering easily impressionable teenagers.

