Arktoons Reveals 4 New Titles Including A Series On Game and Socio-Sexual Hierarchy

Arktoons continues to roll out new titles to the digital comics platform found at Arkhaven.com.

Arktoons is a free-to-view website, meaning all episodes are free to read. New episodes of each series are released weekly. In fact, there are new episodes for a variety of titles on every single day of the week.

While all the comics and series are free-to-view, you can support the platform and the comics creation through a subscription. There are currently four options ranging from $5 to $50. It is not a requirement to subscribe in order to read the comics.

After releasing 10 titles in its first two days including Alt-Hero Q, Midnight’s War, The Hammer of Freedom, A Throne of Bones, Ascendant, and Flying Sparks among others, Arktoons announced four new titles.

Those four new titles are Hypergamouse, Right Ho Jeeves, Dynamite Thor, and Shade.

Hypergamouse

The first and only comic series about Game and the Socio-Sexual Hierarchy! Because if you can’t figure out why you don’t have a date and no one is interested in you, you’re definitely not

alone….

This popular comic about relationships was previously a top 5 comic in its category on Webtoons.

Written by Vox Day and Illustrated by Lacey Fairchild.

Right Ho Jeeves

RIGHT HO, JEEVES tells of the travails of the inimitable Bertie Wooster, who is summoned from the comforts of #3A Berkley Mansions, London to Brinkley Manor by his imperious Aunt Dahlia.

Love is in the air and Wodehousian shenanigans are afoot, as Wooster is not the sole guest at the manor, which is also playing host to the fairy-gazing Madeline Basset as well as the famous newt-fancier Augustus Fink-Nottle.

Adapted from the classic P.G. Wodehouse novel by comics legend Chuck Dixon.

Dynamite Thor

A revival of the classic superhero comic! Dynamite Thor is a superhero created in 1951 by Wright Lincoln. He appeared in Weird Comics #6-8 and Blue Beetle #6-7 as backup features, before he became lost to time and forgotten by the comics world.

But Jon Del Arroz, in conjunction with artist Donald Kent, has rescued this Golden Age character from the vaults, dusted him off, and sent him back into action!.

Dynamite Thor has been reimagined for modern times, honoring the original history of the character while creating a new continuity and an epic superhero tale, the likes of which have not been seen for decades.

Shade

The most enigmatic member of the Global Justice Initiative gets his own Alt★Hero comic! When a series of counterfeit paintings are substituted for valuable Old Masters, who is even going to notice?

None other than SHADE, superhero, man of mystery, and wealthy European aristocrat.

Created by Vox Day and written by Chuck Dixon.

While Arktoons is currently supporting Arkhaven Comics, Dark Legion Comics, Super Prumo, Autarch, and Rislandia Books, it welcomes independent creators as well.

If you are interested in publishing on Arktoons, you are encouraged to “email descriptions, three sample frames at 1080-wide resolution, and links to their existing content to [email protected]”

All submissions must meet Arktoons’ standards which are “no sex, no satanism, no social justice.”

Which of these four titles stand out to you?