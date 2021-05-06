Disney Announces A New Show Produced By LeBron James Less Than A Month After He Put A Target On Police Officer Nicholas Reardon

The Walt Disney Company announced a brand new show titled “Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts” that will be produced by LeBron James.

The show’s announcement comes after James recently targeted police officer Nicholas Reardon, who was identified by The Columbus Division of Police as the officer who shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant as she was in the process of attempting to stab another female.

James wrote on Twitter, “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY.”

He would eventually delete the tweet, but he followed it up with two others.

First, he wrote, “ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail!”

Then in a second tweet he wrote, “I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate – This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”

And then just this week, he shared a Vox article and wrote, “I fueled the wrong conversation about Ma’Khia Bryant and I owe it to her and this movement to change it.”

He added, “Thank you to Fabiola Cineas for educating us about Ma’Khia and her story and why this needs to be about her.”

In the article written by Vox’s Race Reporter Fabiola Cineas, she asserts that Bryant was the victim by citing Merushka Bisetty.

She writes, “That the reaction to Bryant’s killing has turned into a debate about whether the use of force is justified is an attempt to “displace blame onto the victim and their family rather than on the systems that created situations that led to her death,” Bisetty, who has provided services in shelters, schools, and jails, wrote.”

Now, less than a month after James put a target on a police officer who intervened in a stabbing, Disney announced he will be executive producing the upcoming Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts.

In a press release, Disney describes the show as a “four-episode series featuring intimate round table conversations with female celebrities from all walks of life.”

They add, “In each episode, Roberts sits down with three famous women who share experiences that are both personal and moving. As the show’s title suggests, the guests often “turn the tables” and interview Roberts and each other in heartfelt and often humorous conversations that showcase authenticity and vulnerability.”

Guests on the show will include Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symoné and Josie Totah.

Roberts stated, “This project is very personal to me, and I’m proud to bring it to Disney+. The guests we’ve assembled are an amazing group of women who have all achieved great success in their various careers.”

“Although they represent different age groups and backgrounds, they were all willing to open up and share their unique stories with honesty and humor. I welcome viewers to come along with me on this journey as we learn about the importance of expressing vulnerability and connecting with others,” she added.

What do you make of Disney teaming with James and his SpringHill company?