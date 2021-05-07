Marvel Comics And Star Wars Claim Lando Calrissian Is An LGBTQ+ Character, Will Feature Him On Star Wars Pride Variant Covers

Marvel Comics And Star Wars Claim Lando Calrissian Is An LGBTQ+ Character, Will Feature Him On Star Wars Pride Variant Covers

Marvel Comics And Star Wars believe that Lando Calrissian is an LGBTQ+ character and will feature him on one of their six Star Wars Pride Variant Covers.

On the official Star Wars website, a blog post revealing the cover reads, “StarWars.com is thrilled to offer a first look at the entire slate of covers: Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1, featuring our favorite rogue archaeologist, Doctor Aphra, by artist Babs Tarr; Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #13, which showcases Yrica Quell, vaunted pilot and leader of Alphabet Squadron, by artist Jacopo Camagni;”

It continues, “Star Wars: Darth Vader #13, celebrating Imperial commander Rae Slone, by artist JJ Kirby; Star Wars: The High Republic #6, with Jedi twins Terec and Ceret, by artist Javier Garrón; Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #11, depicting bounty hunter/smuggler Sana Starros, by artist Jan Bazaldua; and Star Wars #14, which highlights Star Wars icon Lando Calrissian, by artist Stephen Byrne.”

They had previously revealed the cover for Star Wars: The High Republic #6 back at the end of March on Instagram.

On Marvel’s official website, they write, “Created by an all-star lineup of LGBTQ+ comic talent, this collection of incredible artwork will grace the covers of Marvel’s monthly Star Wars series throughout Pride Month.”

“Featuring stunning depictions of popular LGBTQ+ characters from throughout the Star Wars galaxy, these eye-catching covers will also come complete with special rainbow-powered versions of each series’ title along with the official Star Wars Pride logo,” Marvel Comics adds.

Marvel’s official Twitter handle would include the Lando cover as well.

It reads, “Marvel celebrates Pride Month this June with new Star Wars variant covers starring your favorite LGBTQ+ characters!”

Solo: A Star Wars Story scribe Jonathan Kasdan claimed that Lando Calrissian was pansexual back in 2018.

Speaking with MSN he stated, “I would say yes.”

He went on to state, “There’s a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee’s [portrayal of Lando’s] sexuality.”

“I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie. I think it’s time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity ― sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of,” he added.

On Twitter he would double down on his comments writing, “Sorry to have brought identity/gender politics into… NOPE. Not sorry AT ALL ’cause I think the GALAXY George gave birth to in ’77 is big enough for EVERYONE: straight, gay, black, white, brown, Twi’lek, Sullustan, Wookiee, DROID & anything inbetween. #droidrights #weAREsentient”

In the film, it’s implied that Lando is sexually active with the droid L3-37.

The droid tells Q’ira, “I’m sure you’ve noticed that Lando has feelings for me. Which makes working together difficult because I do not feel the same way about him.”

She later adds, “Sometimes, I think… Maybe. But no. We’re just not compatible.”

Then when Q’ira asks, “How would that work?” L3-37 responds, “It works.”

Actor Donald Glover, who played Lando in Solo, also claims the character is pansexual.

He stated in an interview on Sirius XM radio, “Yea. How can you not be pansexual in space? There are so many things to have sex with. I’m serious. I didn’t think that was that weird. He’s coming on to everybody.”

Glover added, “It didn’t seem that weird to me. If you are in space the door is open. It’s not like he’s just like ‘Only guys or girls.” No, it’s anything. This thing is literally a blob. ‘Are you a man or a woman?’ Who cares?”

Interestingly enough, Billy Dee Williams has offered a very different opinion. In an interview with Rolling Stone’s Brian Hiatt, Hiatt claimed Williams was perplexed by the idea that Lando was pansexual.

Hiatt wrote, “He was also perplexed by Solo’s suggestion that Lando was in love, maybe even lust, with a droid.”

In fact Williams stated, “I think that’s the reason they didn’t have the success they could have had.”

He elaborated, “Because they were going for something that was topical, instead of an adventure that’s far beyond those questions. If you’re talking about this huge, incredible story, why lock yourself into this tiny moment between a character like Lando and his robot friend?”

Nevertheless, both Marvel Comics and Star Wars, subsidiaries of Disney, are claiming Lando is a LGBTQ character now.

What do you make of this?