Marvel Reveals Native American Kickapoo Tribesman As Third New Captain American

Marvel has revealed Native American Kickapoo Tribesman Joe Gomez as the next Captain America inspired hero who will make his debut in this summer’s ‘The United States of Captain America’ miniseries.

Created by geoscientist and Lipan Apache writer Darcie Little Badger (Strangelands) and Qalipu Mi’kmaq First Nation artist David Cutler (Marvel’s Voices: Indigenous Voices), the ‘Captain America of the Kickapoo Tribe’ will make his debut in the third issue of the miniseries, crossing paths with Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson when their search for the stolen shield of Captain America leads them to Kansas.

Speaking to Marvel.com, Darcie Little Badger explained, “Something I love about Joe is his day job. It represents everything he stands for as a hero.”

“See, Joe Gomez is a construction worker, a builder in a world plagued by destruction,” she said. “Every time a spaceship crashes into a bridge or a supervillain transforms a whole city block into rubble, people like Joe make things whole again. Work like that may seem thankless, but Joe genuinely enjoys helping his community survive and thrive.”

She continued, “That’s why he won’t charge elders for home repair services (the Joe Gomez senior discount is 100%). That’s also why he’s willing to risk his life to save others. I know lots of people like Joe–many of them my Indigenous relatives–so it was wonderful to help develop a character with his values, strength, and extreme crane-operating skills.”

“I can’t really express the pride I feel being a part of the team that gets to introduce Joe to the world,” added Cutler. “The Marvel Universe is the biggest stage there is, and bringing a new First Nations hero to that venue means more than I can say.”

The third of five ‘regional’ Captain Americas set to make their debut in the The United States of Captain America, whose main story will be written by Christopher Cantwell and drawn by Dale Eaglesham, Gomez’s introduction will follow those of LGBTQ+ activist Aaron Fischer, the ‘Captain America of the Railways’, and Nichelle Wright, the “Captain America of Harrisburg [Pennsylvania]‘, respectively.

What do you make of the ‘Captain America of the Kickapoo Tribe’? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!