WWE’s The New Day Gets A New Comic Book Series That Will Tell Their Origin Story

WWE’s The New Day Gets A New Comic Book Series That Will Tell Their Origin Story

BOOM! Studios announced that WWE’s The New Day will star in a brand new comic book series titled WWE The New Day: Power of Positivity.

The series will be written by Evan Narcisse and Austin Walker with art by Daniel Bayliss.

The series features New Day members and WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods, who have collectively won 11 Tag Team Championships in WWE.

BOOM! details the series “will allow fans to discover the origins and struggles of the three WWE Superstars before that fateful day when they realized they were together than apart.”

Narcisse added, “Collaborating with my colleague Austin Walker so we could tap into the personalities of The New Day to tell the origin story of this history-making trio has been an incredibly enriching experience.”

He went on to say, “We tried to write a love letter to an unseen side of WWE history, and I’m so excited that WWE fans everywhere will finally be able to read how Kofi, Xavier, and Big E came together to form sports entertainment’s most electrifying tag team.”

Walker added his own thoughts, “When Evan Narcisse and I started planning WWE The New Day: The Power of Positivity, we realized right away that it was a perfect fit.”

“Kofi, Big E, and Xavier are as extraordinary as the very best comic book heroes, and their journey from up-and-coming underdogs to de facto superstars is one of struggle, identity, and perseverance. All of that, plus bright and vivid art from Daniel Bayliss? That’s a dream match if ever there was one,” he added.

The first issue in the series will feature cover by Bayliss as well as variant covers by Rahzzah and Ernanda Souza.

The series is expected to hit comic book shops in July 2021.

Do you plan on checking out WWE The New Day: Power of Positivity #1?