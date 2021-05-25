Record of Ragnarok released their second trailer and announced the official Netflix premiere date for the anime series.

The official Warner Bros. Japan Anime account shared the trailer.

Take a look.

They previously released an English subtitled teaser trailer back in December.

Here’s that one.

And the first official trailer was released in March.

Take a look below:

The anime’s official Twitter account also confirmed the anime will see a global release on Netflix on June 17th.

The official Twitter account wrote, “Record of Ragnarok is coming to Netflix globally on June 17th.”

The series is based on the original manga created by Shinya Umemura with illustrations by Ajichika and story structure by Takumi Fukui.

The manga is serialized in Monthly Comic Zenon. It started in November 2017 and is still ongoing. It has been collected in 11 volumes already.

The anime’s official website provides some details about what the anime is about. In the heavens above the gods hold the Humanity Survival Conference once every 1,000 years. It’s in this conference that the gods decide to end humanity.

However, the demigod and half-human Valkyrie Brunhilde challenges the gods to to a tournament called Ragnarok, where the best of humanity will face off in 13 challenges against the gods. The first to seven wins claims victory.

And it’s not just the best of humanity at the current time, Brunhilde is able to choose from the absolute best of humanity from the 7 million years humanity has existed on Earth.

The official logline from Netflix reads, “”Record of Ragnarok” is the story of 13 gods from across the globe and 13 of the world’s most notable humans fighting it out in one-on-one battles to decide the fate of humanity. Based on the manga created by Azychika, Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui, an earnest battle of transcendental rage begins!”

As you can see in the tweet above, they also released a new poster or key visual for the series.

Here’s a better look.

In a news update, the official site revealed, “In this newly released visual, Brunhilde and Ger are drawn in the center, struggling for the future of humankind.”

They added, “Surrounding the two, Lu Bu and Thor are drawn at the top, Adam and Zeus are drawn at the center, and Kojiro Sasaki and Poseidon are drawn at the bottom.

The Japanese cast for the show includes Miyuki Sawashiro as Brunhilde, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Göll, Tomokazu Seki as Lu Bu, Soma Saito as Adam, Kojiro Sasaki as Kazuhiro Yamaji, Hikaru Midorikawa as Thor, Wataru Takagi as Zeus, Takahiro Sakurai as Poseidon, Junichi Suwabe as Hermes, Yukihiro Nozuyama as Heimdall, Show Hayami as Odin, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Shiva, Rie Tanaka as Aphrodite, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Loki, Himata Tadokoro as Ares, Taisuke Nakano as Huginn, Tomohiro Yamaguchi as Muninn, Aya Kawakami as Randrigd, Rina Kawaguchi as Regeinleif, and Yu Kobayashi as Hrist.

The series is directed by Masao Okubo with series composition by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu. Character design is done by Masaki Sato. Animation production is done by Graphinica Inc.

There will be a dub of the series, but a cast list has not yet been released.

Record of Ragnarok confirmed the dub on Twitter responding, “Yes” when a fan asked, “Will this be dubbed?”

Do you plan on checking out this anime when it arrives on Netflix on June 17th?