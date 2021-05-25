Zack Snyder Says He Votes Democrat, Supports Abortion, And His Movies Are Not Rightwing

Justice League and Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder has been doing the rounds on the press tour promoting Army of the Dead that is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Snyder recently did a question and answer session hosted by The Guardian where a number of people were able to ask questions.

At one point during the Q&A, Sarah Polley, who starred in Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead asked Snyder, “A lot of people see a rightwing political undercurrent in some of your films. Where do you stand politically and has that changed over the years? (Bonus hint: Don’t evade the question. Love you!)”

Snyder responded stating, “I vote Democrat! I’m a true lover of individual rights.”

He then made clear he supports abortion, “I’ve always been a super-strong advocate of women’s rights and a woman’s right to choose, and I’ve always been surrounded by powerful women. And, of course, I’m a huge advocate for the rights of all ethnicities and every walk of life.”

Snyder then stated, ” I would say I’m a pretty liberal guy. I want to make sure everyone’s heard and everyone feels included. I don’t have a rightwing political agenda. People see what they want to see. For me, that was not certainly the point.”

Not only did Snyder discuss his voting habits, his support for abortion, and that his movies are not rightwing, but he also discussed his position on vaccines.

GuyFaux2020, referring to Army of the Dead, asked, “I get it now. The zombies are the vaccinated people (“They organise, they are more intelligent than you think”). The casino bank-robbing gang are the remaining anti-vaxxers. Bring it on!”

Snyder responded, “Absolutely! I love that superimposition. You could probably do the exact opposite argument if you wanted. It just depends which side is more dominant in your mind.”

He went on to say, ” hope the vaccinated people are winning. I wanted to be vaccinated immediately. I would have done a trial, any time. Even my friends were like, wow, you’re really aggressive. I’m like, I am very aggressive. Very aggressively ready to get vaccinated and not die.”

“In LA County, which was a disaster during Covid, we should be at 80% vaccinated next month. I tell friends of mine living abroad: just come here, you get vaccinated immediately. They don’t care. They’ll vaccinate anybody. You don’t need ID. They’ll vaccinate my dog,” Snyder added.

Snyder also addressed whether he adds in ethical scenes to his movie in order to create a better world.

MMANinjaAssociation asked, “I think your DC films affect people in positions of power when they are on their day off and enjoying a movie which can make life better for the rest of us. Do you ever slip in ethical scenes deliberately to try to shape a better world?”

Snyder responded, “Superheroes are heroes. They’re going to rescue a cat from a tree. To walk an old lady across the road. But the interesting thing is the shades.”

He continued, “Chris Terrio and I talked a lot about how we superimposed Batman and Superman on society. We tried not to be judgmental in our morality, because that’s dangerous.

The director elaborated, “When you strike a position and don’t have another perspective on the same event, it can be a slippery slope. When you’re doing something in which you can find lessons and hide lessons, it’s fundamentally important to be careful to not just have one point of view.”

Snyder concluded, “Because people go into a movie like Justice League on the side of the Justice League. You tend to feel they’re right. They’re not called the Fascist League.”

Snyder also confirmed he intentionally put in Christian visual cues and references in his DC movies.

He was asked by Heisenberg00, “Throughout your movies, especially the ones from the DC Universe, you include a lot of visual cues and references to Christianity. Is this intentional?”

Snyder answered, “Yeah. I think the philosophical Christian identity of the west lives a lot through those DC characters. Superman personifies a lot of those same qualities we see in the mythological story of Christ, in his death and rebirth. Sometimes, it’s easier to evoke those things through imagery.”

What do you make of Snyder’s responses? Do you agree with him?