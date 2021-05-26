Avengers star Mark Ruffalo, who has a long history of left-wing activism under his belt, recently apologised for making some unfounded comments about the most recent conflict between Israel and Palestine.

“I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide,'” explained the woke Hollywood actor in a recent tweet.

Ruffalo then went on to virtue signal for his over 7 million followers on Twitter, stating that what his original comments were not accurate and admitting that they could even be deemed disrespectful.

“It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole,” Ruffalo concluded.

Currently, it’s unclear whether the actor actually outright accused Israel of committing genocide or not, as the actor did not specify which “posts” he was apologizing for.

Though, this isn’t to say that the actor hasn’t made comments demonising Israel and voicing support for Palestine in the past. As reported by The Jerusalem Post, last October the Avengers star accused Israel of carrying out “asymmetrical warfare” against the people of Palestine, taking it one step too far and calling Israel a “kind of apartheid.”

“I was called an antisemite about it, for doing that – which was really tough to hear,” explained Ruffalo in an interview with NBC’s Mehdi Hasan. “The fact that so many people will take it to that extreme when you’re talking about that type of inequality, that type of oppression, that kind of apartheid: really!”

Last week, Ruffalo asked his Twitter followers to sign a petition calling on authorities from leftist activist group Azaaz “to sanction Israel for breaking international law and committing crimes against humanity”.

“1500 Palestinians face expulsion in #Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed. Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people – it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call. #SheikhJarrah,” Ruffalo tweeted.

However, Ruffalo did attempt to prevent attacks on Jewish people last week by condemning violence against Jews, albeit rather poorly, considering how passive-aggressive his comment was.

Shooting for a high mark in Virtue Signalling 101, Ruffalo condemned the rise in attacks against Jewish people whilst simultaneously taking the time to express how angry he is regarding the Gaza situation.

“Dear people, despite our frustration over the fighting in Gaza and our anger, that is no excuse to attack or intimidate innocent people,” asserted the actor last Wednesday. “Assaults of Jewish people or attacks on others won’t bring justice to anyone, only perpetuate more injustice and hate.”

Let’s not forget that Ruffalo also requested Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey deplatform the #HitlerWasRight hashtag that promoted antisemitism, which is quite the bold move considering that the hashtag was mainly used by left-wing extremists.

“[email protected] [Dorsey] you had the wisdom to block Trump from Twitter for inciting violence and disseminating disinformation,” elaborated Ruffalo on Twitter while also throwing jabs at former President Donald Trump for good measure. “Please use that same wisdom to stop antisemitism and anti- Muslim propaganda on this platform today.”

The Avengers actor then added, “Deplatform #HitlerWasRight and the like now!” as well as the mandatory ‘#StopHateForProfit’ hashtag.

Much like The Incredible Hulk, Ruffalo’s character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor’s secret may also well be that he’s always angry — except he doesn’t seem to have any interest in keeping his real-world alter ego of The Incredible Woke a secret.

What do you make of Mark Ruffalo’s mental gymnastics when it comes to having an opinion on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Could it be that his apology is the result of a carefully elaborated PR statement from a movie studio? Let us know in the comments section down below or on social media.